Gather up those bicycle parts scattered around the garage. Dust off that old bike that sits in the shed and hasn’t been ridden in years. It’s time for the first ever veloswap that is part of the annual membership drive celebration for Laramie BikeNet.
Velo is a term that means bicycle and a veloswap includes bicycles, bicycle parts and bicycle accessories. This is a chance to not only unload some of that unused gear but even make a few bucks in the process. It also means there’s a good chance of buying a new-to-you bicycle and assortment of bicycle gear and accessories at a great price.
Bill Gorman, BikeNet Vice President, invites riders of all modes to come for an evening of comradery and entertainment on Saturday, April 27.
“Come join BikeNet or renew your membership and enjoy some food and fun,” Gorman said. “If you can’t make it or if you want to join ahead of time, you can do so at the BikeNet website.”
Annual BikeNet membership rates are $30 for families, $20 for individuals and $15 for students. In addition to supporting BikeNet activities, members receive discounts at all three Laramie bike shops and discounts on BikeNet-sponsored events.
Gorman said BikeNet is an advocate for anything “biking.” Membership funds go a long way in promoting cycling in and around Laramie. The money supports all of Bikenet’s current activities from the high school mountain bike team, to building and maintaining the School Yard trails east of town, to packing the multi-use winter trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area. The group is currently exploring construction of a future bike park which would be similar to a skateboard park except for bikes.
For those in more of a competitive mode, BikeNet puts on the Laramie Mountain Bike Series, a popular mountain bike racing event held every summer, and cyclocross racing in the fall. Those who prefer road biking can join in the weekly summer time-trials to improve their fitness and challenge themselves to go faster on a bike. BikeNet members even offer valet bicycle parking at the annual “Freedom Has a Birthday” celebration for the 4th of July.
“The bottom line is that BikeNet is an umbrella organization that promotes cycling of all types around the Laramie area,” Gorman said. “Whether it’s racing, commuting or just recreational riding, BikeNet tries to support it all. You might say BikeNet is the hub of the wheel and the various events and projects are the spokes.”
The membership drive event will be held at the Lincoln Community Center starting with set up at 4 p.m. and the sale kicking off at 4:30 p.m. For those hoping to cash in on their used gear, they need to reserve a table to display their goods. Table rental is $10 for a whole table, $5 for a half table and $5 per bike. Entry to the veloswap is free for all shoppers.
Those wanting to reserve one of the limited number of tables can do so at the Laramie BikeNet website (Laramiebikenet.org). Each seller is responsible for selling their own items and removing anything that doesn’t sell. All transactions take place between individuals.
Food and beverages will be served starting at 5 p.m. with the menu still in the planning stages. The Giddy Up film tour starts at 7 p.m.
“These are great short films about cycling in its many forms,” Gorman said. “The films range from heart pounding to heartwarming. Whether you’re an adrenaline junky looking for a fix or a cerebral type looking to expand your mind, Giddy Up Films have something for you. It all wraps up around 9 p.m. so participants can get rested for their Sunday bike ride.”
