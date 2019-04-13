“Can you do that one more time?” I ask the pilot. He is happy to oblige and does a quick turn or, as it seems to me, a sort of tilt-a-whirl banking motion.
We’ve been in the helicopter for a couple hours but most of that was ferry time, flying from the Laramie airport to the project site. It was a wonderful bird’s-eye view of Wyoming, skimming about 500 feet over the prairie as we zoomed overhead. For me the big treat was looking down on numerous herds of elk, numbering from just a handful to a hundred or more. They mostly just lounged around and looked up as we flew over.
I’m flying with fellow biologist Brian Elliott who, with his wife Emily, owns Elliott Environmental Consulting. Brian’s specialty is more in the realm of botany but he welcomed the opportunity to help me out as a second set of eyes since it also meant a free helicopter ride.
Once on the site I focus on locating raptor nests along a long cliff. Rather than a straight edge this cliff is scalloped with numerous cul-de-sacs. The 15 mph breeze adds to the challenge for the pilot since hovering is not an option. The wind creates eddies and wind- waterfalls, making the route a bit of a rollercoaster ride.
The pilot, John Witte, is the owner and chief pilot of the Zephyr Helicopter Company out of Steamboat Springs. He dodged stormy weather to get to Laramie so we were a bit late taking off. That was no problem except, as we all know, the wind picks up as the day goes on around here. I am thankful to realize Witte has a lot of miles under his belt. That is evident as he flies back and forth, in and out and up and down around the cliff area — while also being aware of a myriad of telephone wires crossing the prairie below.
He flies over one semi-circle cliff as I scan the nooks and crannies, hoping to spot a pile of sticks on a ledge and maybe even find a hawk or an eagle calling it home.
For this flight I have a list of raptor nests I need to find. I located most of them previously during arduous ground searches but the “powers that be” for this project wanted another check via the air to verify nest conditions and to see if any raptors had arrived since I was last there. It’s a treat to check all the nests in a couple hours; it took me about 14 hours of hiking to do so from the ground.
Initially I sat in the front seat next to Witte but, due to the wind conditions, that didn’t work so well since it limited my viewing direction. No problem. The beauty of a helicopter is that, unlike fixed-wing aircraft, they can land in pretty much any open space. Witte sat the craft down on the prairie as I hopped out and switched places with Brian. He went to the front and I went to the back so I could move back and forth, as needed, from one side of the helicopter to the other.
Once in the air again, we resume our back and forth, in and out flight. Each cul-de-sac requires several passes as Witte changes the flight just enough to offer varied viewing angles. I also need a photograph of each nest, so I scan the cliff with camera ready, hoping to spot a nest and get a picture in nothing flat.
The only real downside to helicopters is that they go through fuel quickly. To prevent us running out of gas and falling out of the sky, we skip over to the nearest airport for a stop. I admit it was nice to get out on terra firma and take a little break. I was surprised I was doing as well as I was with all the circling and what sometimes seemed a bit like loop-de-loops.
By the time we ended our flight and later looked at the flight path we recorded, the track looked like a plate of spaghetti. I got dizzy just looking at it and was especially thankful I managed to hold up as well as I did. Aerial wildlife surveys truly are not for the faint of tummy but, I have to admit, if you can take the maneuvering they sure are a lot of fun.
