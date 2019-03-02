Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes, Antelope Butte Ski Area is rising from near demise to, once again, offer skiing and other outdoor activities in the northern Bighorn Mountains.
It’s been 14 years. The last time the chairlifts turned at the ski area was 2004. That year, due to a family dispute the slopes were shut down, equipment sold and the lodge boarded up.
This season the lifts are turning once again. Located 59 miles west of Sheridan and 35 miles east of Greybull, the ski area is at a base elevation of 8,400 feet and rises to 9,400 feet. In full operation, there are 3 lifts carrying skiers and snowboarders up the mountain so they can head down the 23 trails.
Executive Director, John Kirlin, has been scrambling to get the ski area up and running for this season.
“Right now we have skiing on about 10 percent of the area,” Kirlin said. “We are installing the new gearbox on the big lift now. If all goes well, we’ll have that lift spinning on the weekend of March 22. Once that lift is running, we will have 100 percent of skiable terrain open.”
Open Friday through Sunday, the amenities are currently limited since the lodge is still being renovated. This weekend marks the grand opening of the new “Base Camp Yurt” that will provide a temporary lodge for the remainder of the season.
“After this season the yurt will be used as our primary youth program space and also house the ski school,” Kirlin said.
Snowboard and ski rentals for both downhill and Nordic skiing are available in the “Old Garage” west of the lodge. That building also houses the ski patrol. Tickets are sold in the rental shop but a separate ticket booth is available on busy days. Porta-potties provide restrooms facilities and there are a few vending machines offering snacks.
“All visitors need to bring their own food and drink,” Kirlin said. “It is pretty rustic but those coming to ski and snowboard seem to enjoy that aspect. They bring a fun vibe.”
Those hitting the slopes have a community coalition made up of local residents to thank. By “local” it means people on both sides of the mountain who came together in 2011 to form the non-profit Antelope Butte Foundation. The current Board of Directors includes residents from Sheridan on the east side of the Bighorn Mountains as well as from Greybull and Shell on the west side.
Not only did the Foundation raise the necessary money to revive the ski area, the group also created a plan for future year-round activities. On the organization’s website they state their vision for year-round use. In addition to winter skiing they plan to “offer mountain biking, mountain boarding, disc golf, scenic chair lift rides, and host events.”
Following closure of the ski area in 2004 Kirlin said much of the equipment was auctioned off and then the lodge just sat there. Water damage took its toll, making in necessary to completely gut the structure once funds became available through the foundation. Because the permit allowed for repairing the structure, difficulty arose when possible new construction was needed. The lack of the appropriate permit created a road block to further construction.
“With that we changed our focus,” Kirlin said. “We decided to get the lifts turning first and then we’ll return to work on the lodge.”
The ski area is particularly focused on beginner skiers and getting youth and families on the snow to enjoy the outdoors. To that goal is the addition of a new conveyor belt lift where skiers just step onto the belt and get hauled up the slope as they stand in place.
“It’s a game changer for beginners,” Kirlin said. “It really provides a positive experience especially for children when they don’t have to learn to ride a chair lift to get started in skiing.”
Lift ticket prices are also family-friendly, especially compared to costs at other ski areas. Currently a full day adult lift ticket is $20; $15 for students, military and seniors; $10 for youth ages 6 to 12; and free for children age 5 and under.
In addition to opening the downhill slopes, Kirlin said they are grooming the cross-country ski trails that take off from the ski area parking lot. Once the longer lift is running backcountry skiers can enjoy special ungroomed slopes accessed from the chairlift. These backcountry slopes are not patrolled but Kirlin said they can do emergency access if the need arises.
Events scheduled for the upcoming summer season include the Bighorn Mountain Brewfest on June 29 and the Antelope Butte Summer Festival on July 19 to 21.
For more information on the ski area and upcoming events, go to their website (antelopebuttefoundation.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.