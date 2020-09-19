Dobby, my young Australian shepherd, gnawed on the tree branch. I was a foot away taking a handsaw to the tree trunk. The dead pine lay prone across the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. As a volunteer, my goal was to get it off the trail, and Dobby wanted to help.
To get him out of my hair, I tossed a branch down the trail and Dobby gave chase. After a few tussles with the branch, another delight caught his eye: a patch of lingering snow in the trees. He dashed to the snow and immediately rolled onto his back, wriggling to and fro. He popped back up and hippity-hopped with glee. He was delighted to have a stick to chase and snow to roll in; things didn’t get much better than that in his doggie world.
Such is my new best pal. Dobby gives me joy — as well as exasperation. Our relationship began a year ago.
Dobby is my third dog, not counting mutts I co-owned with my six siblings when growing up. Darth Vader, my first dog, was a red Australian shepherd. He stole my heart and was a kindred spirit; he stood by my side for 17 years. Next came Muggle, my very large blue merle Australian shepherd who also stole my heart. He was a huggable bear of a dog, and another kindred spirit. I said good-bye to his adorably cute face a little over a year ago after 15 years of companionship.
Now I have Dobby, a black tri-colored Australian shepherd. I don’t recall Darth or Muggle being such energetic and naughty puppies. Maybe I’ve just forgotten, but I believe Dobby wins that prize.
We still don’t dare put trash cans on the floor in our house unless we want the contents strewn about. Shoes stay in closets or they become chew toys. My incomplete list of items Dobby has mauled or destroyed include three pillows, at least eight books, one TV remote, one radio remote, two watches, a hairbrush, two pairs of pricey sunglasses, and dozens of magazines. Nothing is safe.
Dobby can’t resist nabbing hats, gloves or socks. Due to a lack of impulse control, he’ll steal them right out of my hand. When he grabs his prey, he prances around with it. If I take off after him, it just increases his enjoyment and is part of the game. He delights in playing keep-away.
In spite of all that, I adore this dog. He is fast becoming a great field dog. We’ve completed two training classes through Rockin’ E Dog Training and Consulting. Initially I took him to puppy playtime to meet other dogs and learn to socialize. Then we took the Beginning DaVincis class to learn basic skills. Mostly, the class taught me how to best work with Dobby to get the behavior I hoped to see.
At the start of the summer, we stepped it up to the Canine Good Citizenship class. In and out of class we prepared for the AKC Canine Good Citizenship certification test, given during the final class.
On test day, I brought Dobby early so we could walk around outside. My hope was to get him settled and focused before test time. Unfortunately, we had an extra-long wait. By the time it was our turn, Dobby’s attention was already on the wane.
To his credit, Dobby passed the first seven tasks. For the final task, the instructors brought in another dog that Dobby had never met. To pass, Dobby needed to ignore the dog and focus on me. Dobby had successfully done this task during class, but had never done it without treats as a reward. Alas, during the test, treats were not allowed so I couldn’t even entice him into good behavior. To my frustration, Dobby simply could not ignore the other dog even though the instructors graciously gave us several tries.
Dobby didn’t pass.
I left pretty irritated with him since we had practiced quite a bit for the test. Once home, I reminded myself having him pass even the seven tasks was a significant accomplishment. I had him pose in his “graduation tie” anyway. He had come a long way even if he didn’t earn his certification.
Dobby continues to struggle to ignore other dogs. On the plus side, he mostly just wants to play. He also gets excited when humans give him attention. He’ll sit when asked, but sometimes only for a fraction of a second then he can’t contain himself and tends to jump up.
Dobby is certainly a work in progress, but he continues to improve. On our walks, he almost ignores walkers, runners and bikers when they go by. I can get him to sit and watch a dog and their owner from a distance, but having him pass by another dog in close proximity remains a challenge.
On the plus side, Dobby is so much fun. He loves life. Unlike my last two Aussies, he is a magnet to water and takes a dip even if it’s just a puddle. He’s a good swimmer when it’s deep enough. He jumps for glee when I take off on my mountain bike and he trots alongside. He loves to snuggle and basks in belly-rubs.
Dobby is not the perfect dog — but I do believe he is a perfect match for me as our adventure together continues.
