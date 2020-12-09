In the middle of winter, it is human nature to look forward to spring. We can also look back to luxuriant Laramie gardens of 2020 that took on special inspiration this past year.
Albany County has several school gardens and greenhouses, thanks to the Laramie Rivers Conservation District (LRCD) and Albany County School District 1 (ASCD1) staff. The gardens grow more than food — they are used to cultivate science, math, social studies, nutrition, agriculture, life skills, language, visual arts, and socialization opportunities in Albany County youth. Pandemics change plans This year, avenues for indoor and outdoor education shut down or scaled back, but these gardens were vital as outdoor oases, destinations for kids and the community at large, showcasing the bounty that can be grown here.
Usually, the gardens are projects of students, the school coordinator, and Trish Penny, LRCD Education Coordinator. This year was different, and schools were unable to open up the gardens for students. Penny was aware that some of the student families who had lost their jobs or worked part-time struggled to make ends meet. At about the same time, First Lady Jennie Gordon introduced the Wyoming Hunger Initiative to create a united effort against food insecurity across the state. This was perfect timing for putting those gardens to good use. With the school garden coordinator’s help, Trish planted five of the school gardens, and Laramie Garden Club provided some seeds and transplants. All summer long, they maintained the gardens, harvested, cleaned, and packaged fresh produce. With the ACSD1 Administration staff’s help, they distributed fresh produce to any family within Albany County once a week.
The LaBonte Park Outdoor Learning Center Community and Kids Gardens were the first LRCD gardens Penny started in 2009. Eleven years later, they are all the more amazing in their landscaping, planting and watering design, with more handmade wood planters, greenhouse, engaging graphics, and practicality. It would take an army of experts to reconstruct what she masterminded, constructed, planned each year, and continues to maintain. She also wrote the funding proposals and enlisted the support of local businesses, clubs, and schools in collaboration of the City of Laramie Parks and Recreation Department, and numerous volunteers.
Gardens complement the traditional curriculum, enabling students to apply what they learn in the classroom. Nine gardens and five greenhouses sprung up in Albany County for the benefit of children at her initiative. Gardens are just one of many outdoor classroom settings where she teaches. In 2012, she received a National Project Learning Tree (PLT) award for outdoor education, providing workshops for educators through the University of Wyoming, ACSD1 students, and schools that travel from other districts. At that time, her audience was estimated at over 3000 students and adults a year! Gardens are just one slice of the educational pie she offers.
The bounty of schoolyard gardens is not always apparent at a glance, which makes student participation all the more valuable. This fall, the perfectly tilled soils of a few modest-sized schoolyard planters at Beitel School yielded over a 100 ft band of carrots when they were laid side-by-side on the ground in the schoolyard shade, later weighed and topping the scales at over 218 pounds. Indian Paintbrush and LaBonte Kids Garden provided 101 pounds of green beans. These gardens were small, but they were farmed for maximum production.
Penny grew up on an Idaho farm where growing things came natural to her. Her wealth of hands-on experience feeds her determination to make gardens available to the community at large. In 2020, it seemed as though every single gardening act she performed had a multiplier effect benefiting the community. Last September, the task of removing dirt from a planter to repair it had her patiently coaching a homeless man to do this simple work from start-to-finish.
In addition, Trish assists with coordinating some of the LRCD cost-share programs for community members, promoting everything from vegetable and landscaping gardens, hoop houses, greenhouses, beehives to compost bins. She runs the gamut of other K-12 environmental science education and recreational programs and assists adults with their garden projects. She served many years on the state board for Project Learning Tree, Wyoming State Arbor Day Coordinator, Ag Expo Committee, and ACSD1 School Board. Yet gardens are a centerpiece in her education programs, all the more challenging this past year. They were special gifts from one of the quietest of educators delivering a powerful message about community and our daily food.
