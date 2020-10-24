The Laramie High School TRACC Booster Club is offering the Laramie community a chance to earn some of that Halloween candy with a pre-trick-or-treating 5k next Saturday.
The High Noon Halloween Hustle 5k and Little Spook Sprint is scheduled for noon Oct. 31 starting at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church, 2552 N. 15th St. Registration is $30 per person, $10 for the 10-and-younger sprint or $100 per family.
Registration starts at 10 a.m., and online registration is available at www.active.com.
All participants will receive a Halloween-themed swag bag, while those participating in the Little Spook Sprint will also receive a medal with a glow-in-the-dark lanyard. There will be awards for the top three male and female finishers as well as awards for the best 5k costume and best family costume.
The youth race will go around the church parking lot, and the 5k will take runners and walkers along the paved Cirrus Sky Trail to the east.
Shanna Dahl, a member of the booster club, said organizers thought Halloween would be a good day for a 5k this year, as it falls on a Saturday. The club also hosted the Friday Night Freedom Run 5k in July.
“It’ll give people an opportunity to be out and about before it gets dark,” she said.
Proceeds from the race will benefit the booster club, which supports the cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams at LHS. The club helps pay for uniforms, out-of-town travel to competitions and food for athletes during meets.
Dahl said the club decided to host a second fundraiser this all so it would have more funds available to honor this year’s senior class. The club traditionally makes banners for each senior athlete that are displayed at the school and at meets. This year’s group is bigger than ever.
“Last year we had 27 seniors for our indoor track season,” she said. “Already, based on what we’ve seen, we’re going to have well over 30 seniors. This will really help focus on these kiddos as well as some of the other things that we do.”
The cross-country season is scheduled to wrap up with the state meet today, with indoor track set to begin in January.
The race is open to dogs on leashes and strollers. Participants should plan to social distance. Depending on the number of people, participants should anticipate starting in waves.
“We really encourage families to come out and have a good time,” Dahl said.
