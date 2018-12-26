CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s Office of Tourism is celebrating the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage next year, declaring 2019 “Year of Wyoming Women.”
On December 10, 1869, the Wyoming territory became the first in U.S. history to grant women the right to vote and hold public office – more than 50 years prior to the 19th amendment’s ratification.
Now, tourism office representatives are encouraging communities throughout the state to host their own events honoring Wyoming women in history.
The state will mark the anniversary all year with various activities, events, retreats and historic destinations that commemorate Wyoming as a frontier for women.
“Determination, resiliency and the pioneering spirit is built into the DNA of the west, so it’s no surprise to me that the strong women of Wyoming helped to pave the way for women’s suffrage,” said Diane Shober, Wyoming Office of Tourism executive director.
Piper Singer, tourism office public relations manager, has suggestions for anyone looking for brush up on their women’s history this year.
n Wyoming House For Historic Women – Since its 2001 inception, the Louisa Swain Foundation has funded construction of a large plaza and the Wyoming House for Historic Women in downtown Laramie. The centerpiece of the plaza is a life-sized bronze sculpture of Louisa Swain who, in 1870, became the first woman to cast a ballot.
“Louisa Swain’s story really propelled us forward,” Singer said. “As a result, we’re working with a ton of women across the state, and we realized we have such amazing stories in this state.”
n Wyoming Capitol Restoration Project –Wyoming’s Capitol Building in Cheyenne is currently undergoing historic restoration as one of only 20 state capitols designated as a National Historic Landmark. The project includes restoring the Territorial House Chamber/Historic Supreme Court Chamber, where women’s suffrage was ultimately upheld.
n The Cowgirls of the West Museum – A nonprofit, volunteer museum in Cheyenne honoring the women of the west.
n Proud Wyoming Women’s Retreat – The second-annual retreat will take place Sept. 13-15. While details are still in the works, the first retreat included events such as fly fishing, yoga, 5K runs and lectures. For more information, visit www.proudwyomingwoman.com.
n Hike Like a Woman – Hike Like a Woman is a Laramie-based group founded to empower women in the outdoors by organizing day hikes and backpacking trips. For more information, visit www.hikelikeawoman.net.
n WYLD West Women Retreat – The retreat, which takes place June 19-23 in the Big Horn Mountains, encourages women to break routine for a weekend of western-themed activities and fun. More information can be found at www.wyldleadership.com.
“Wyoming has strong legacies for women,” said Singer. “It’s a place for women’s empowerment.”
