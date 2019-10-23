Tribal judge could be removed from office
RIVERTON (WNE) — A public hearing has been scheduled to determine whether Wind River Tribal Court chief judge Sara Robinson is to be removed from her office.
A public hearing notice from the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council cites Shoshone and Arapaho statutes which indicate that a judge may be removed on the grounds of “neglect of duty or gross misconduct” after a public hearing at which the judge may act in his or her own defense.
The statement did not contain any indication of the nature of the allegations against her but noted in a statement Thursday that there are two.
Robinson worked in the past as a juvenile prosecutor for the Fremont County Attorney’s office but was fired from the position in March of 2016.
Neither tribe would comment on the nature of the allegations as of press time.
Eastern Shoshone Tribe Attorney General Jonathan Sanchez said that the decision to clarify the allegations publicly would be determined by a vote within one or both business councils (Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho), to occur Friday afternoon.
The public hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 28 in the Wind River Intertribal Council Chambers.
Growers work to save beets after freeze
POWELL (WNE) — Even the smell in the air tells the story of freeze-damaged beets.
“You only have to drive by a beet field and the smell will tell that the damage is real,” said Ric Rodriguez, Heart Mountain grower and vice chairman the Western Sugar Cooperative board.
More than a week after the killing frost lifted on Oct 11, the area beet crop has shown signs of some healing. But these facts remain: A big percentage of the crop is still in the ground, and Western Sugar and growers must take measured steps to salvage what they can.
With the warmer temperature since the freeze, the damaged part of the beets has lightened some, which indicates healing. But the beets are still harmed.
That has forced a balancing act on Western Sugar: harvest only enough to keep the factory running.
The company’s response has been to run receiving stations to accept deliveries on a pre-determined, ton-per-acre quota basis from growers. The freeze-damaged beets are hauled to the factory in Lovell on a priority basis for immediate processing.
In the last week, most growers finished their quota deliveries on Friday; a few finished Saturday. The harvest was then shut down to get the damaged beets through the factory.
Two face charges after infant tests positive for opioids
EVANSTON (WNE) — Two Evanston residents are facing felony charges for allegedly distributing a controlled substance to a minor following a hospital visit in which a 2-year-old child had a urine drug screen that was positive for opioids.
Karlie T. Bradham and Miguel Echeverria have both been charged with distribution to a minor in the case involving Bradham’s child. Echeverria has also been charged with three counts of felony child abuse, while Bradham was also charged with child endangering.
In late August, Evanston Police Department Detective Jake Williams was called to Evanston Regional Hospital regarding a case of suspected child abuse. During that visit, the child’s injuries were described as “startling and readily apparent,” including severe facial swelling and bruising. Injuries documented during that hospital visit reportedly included multiple bruises and fractures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.