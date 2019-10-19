Black bear euthanized in Story
SHERIDAN (WNE) — An adult male black bear was euthanized by Game and Fish personnel in Story after it broke into a secured shed near a residence.
Game and Fish received a report from a Story resident on Oct. 11 that his shed had been broken into and damaged the previous night, with the carcass of his harvested deer drug away. Suspecting a black bear, Game and Fish personnel set a trap for the bear that evening.
When personnel later checked the trap, they discovered the bear had an ear tag, identifying it as a bear that was previously caught for nuisance behavior on June 12, 2018.
The bear was trapped and relocated to the head of Columbus Creek in the Sawmill Flats area of the northern Bighorns, more than 30 linear miles from Big Horn.
Because the bear had previous history of accessing food rewards near humans and because in this second situation it escalated its behavior and became more aggressive in its attempt to get food, the decision was made to euthanize it.
“We really need the public’s help to secure human-provided food rewards and prevent bear conflicts in the first place,” said Sheridan Wildlife Biologist Tim Thomas. “Once a bear receives food while near humans or residences, the chances are low that the bear will have no further conflicts with humans.”
Bears will be active for several more weeks before going into dens for the winter. During this time, they are seeking out food resources to increase their body weight in preparation for hibernation.
Riverton attorney claims allergic reaction caused defendant to be a danger
RIVERTON (WNE) — Sheldon Buckingham is still incarcerated on a $250,000 bond, a fact which his defense counsel argued against Wednesday during Buckingham’s arraignment under Fremont County District Court Judge Marvin Tyler.
Buckingham is charged with eight separate counts related to an Aug. 9 incident in which he is alleged to have kicked open the door of Chemo Carrillo’s residence in Riverton and pointed an AR-15 at Shai Becker – Buckingham’s ex-wife, who was also there. Buckingham allegedly pointed the rifle at Carrillo as well and, upon exiting the residence, fired at least 13 rounds into Becker’s Dodge Charger.
Buckingham was out on bond at the time for a reported July 23 attack on Carrillo.
Buckingham has pleaded “not guilty” to all counts.
Since Buckingham was under the influence of the select serotonin reuptake inhibitor Paxil at the time of both incidents, his attorney, H. Michael Bennett, argued that Buckingham had an allergic reaction to the drug which caused him to be a danger at that time, though he is not dangerous by nature.
Bennett referred to a report by George Glass, a doctor in Texas, suggesting that Buckingham was among a small percentage of people who are allergic to Paxil and similar drugs and develop adverse psychological reactions to them.
He added that, absent the influence of Paxil, Buckingham would not be harmful to his ex-wife, or Carrillo, or the general public.
“There is a disconnect between someone who never broke the law and the charges you have before you today,” Bennett said.
Gillette man admits taking $230,000 from man’s trust
GILLETTE (WNE) — Sentencing has been set for Nov. 26 for a former Campbell County man who pleaded guilty to stealing about $230,000 from an elderly man who entrusted him to take care of his ranch.
Harvey Bethea, 52, pleaded guilty to five counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult as part of a plea agreement in which five other counts of exploitation were dismissed. He agreed to pay $231,255 in restitution to the estate of his victim.
Exploitation of a vulnerable adult carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
He was accused of stealing the money from Donny York, 84, between April 2016 and April 2017.
In April 2016, York was declared incompetent at the request of Bethea who, at the time, was York’s ranch manager. Bethea then assumed control over York’s finances, overseeing his bank accounts and trust, according to court documents.
Bethea admitted at his change of plea hearing that what he had done was wrong.
He admitted spending money in various ways to help his girlfriend and her family to pay for livestock that was never bought, for a down payment on a motorized roping machine, a laptop and medical bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.