Travel agent accused of stealing from clients arrested
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The former Cheyenne travel agent accused of stealing thousands from his clients has been arrested by Cheyenne Police and is currently in the Laramie County jail.
Brian Box, 48, was arrested on suspicion of 25 counts of felony theft, seven counts of misdemeanor theft, seven counts of check fraud and two counts of credit card fraud. He allegedly stole $125,000 from 34 people in late 2018 and early 2019.
Box was the chief operator of the travel agency in Frontier Mall that went by the names of Top Travel and The Outdoor Pursuit. The business focused on hunting and fishing trips.
Police found out about the fraud when several customers reported they had paid for their trips through the company, and the trips had been cancelled without their knowledge or a refund. The travel agency is no longer in business.
Investigators determined Box was allegedly keeping the trip deposits customers made for himself after he cancelled the trips without their knowledge. He was also accused of keeping the refunds from the trips.
Many of the people in the case didn’t know their trips had been cancelled until they contacted the airlines and hotels directly.
A warrant for Box was issued in January, and he was arrested in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Sept. 21. He was brought to the Laramie County jail on Monday.
Powell schools ban vaping
POWELL (WNE) — Vaping is not allowed in Powell schools, and an amended policy makes that even clearer.
For years, Park County School District No. 1 has banned electronic cigarettes, tobacco and smokeless tobacco on school grounds and vehicles as part of its Tobacco-Free Schools policy.
The school board voted unanimously last week to amend the policy and add vape pens to the list of prohibited tobacco products. The amended policy also includes “other electronic cigarettes.”
As the district considered revisions to its tobacco policy in recent weeks, two employees were concerned that the term “electronic cigarettes” didn’t fully address vape pens, since the devices can be used for substances that don’t contain tobacco, Superintendent Jay Curtis told the school board.
“Vaping, as you all well know, has become quite the epidemic among youth,” Curtis said.
He cited articles that say twice as many students are vaping today as one year ago.
“That continues to rise,” he said. “There is no decline.”
Trustee Lillian Brazelton noted that Wyoming and many other states have seen a rise in vaping-related lung illnesses.
“It’s kind of scary,” she said of the health issues.
When he talks about vaping with students, Curtis said he explains that it took years and years to see the negative side effects of smoking when it first became popular.
“With vaping, within a few years, we’re starting to see these health crises,” he said. “So, this whole ‘safe alternative to smoking’ is lunacy. It’s dangerous.”
Grand Teton to remove mountain goats
JACKSON (WNE) — Grand Teton National Park has given final approval to plans to rapidly remove mountain goats by lethal and nonlethal means.
The mountain goats are not native to the national park and threaten Wyoming’s most isolated native bighorn sheep herd, according to a park decision released Tuesday.
Park officials pointed out some modifications to the agency’s original preferred alternative. Qualified volunteers will be used to assist in ground-based hunting, and mountain goat meat may be donated or distributed for consumption, a park press release states. In addition to hunting, the plan calls for the capture and translocation of mountain goats.
The Teton Range is home to about 100 native bighorn sheep, a tiny herd that has never been extirpated or augmented. But mountain goats that have migrated to the Tetons from the Snake River Range carry pathogens that can lead to deadly pneumonia, which could be transmitted to the bighorn sheep and risk wiping out the entire native herd. Mountain goats also compete with bighorn sheep for habitat.
Park officials estimate the non-native mountain goat population within the park at roughly 100 animals, a number that could keep expanding without active management, the release says. The plan will be put into action this winter, the release states.
