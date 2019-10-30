State approves bachelor’s degree at CWCRIVERTON (WNE) — There is only one step left in the approval process for a four-year Bachelor of Applied Science degree at Central Wyoming College.
The Wyoming Community College Commission approved the BAS in a unanimous decision Thursday, according to a Friday statement from CWC.
Now all that remains is a visit from the Higher Learning Commission accrediting body, which also must offer final approval for the BAS program.
The visit is expected to take place in late December or early 2020.
During the October meeting of the CWC Board of Trustees, college officials noted that High Learning Commission officials had been in consultation with CWC on how to prepare for the visit so as to ensure the best chance for a favorable recommendation on the BAS plan.
The proposed BAS in organizational management and leadership will offer two emphasis areas for students, one in tribal leadership and another in business entrepreneurship.
The BAS degree is designed specifically for people in the workforce who are looking to advance their careers or start a new business.
In her presentation to the state commission on Thursday, CWC vice president of academic affairs Kathy Wells said the process involved surveys of potential students, as well as employers, 59 percent of whom felt there was a “strong need” for the program.
Eighty-one percent of the Wyoming employers surveyed who are responsible for hiring decisions at their company said they would give BAS graduates a higher preference, CWC’s report said.
Company looks at second solar farm near Green RiverGREEN RIVER (WNE) — A second solar farm might join the Sweetwater Solar facility off of Highway 372 if plans come to fruition.
The second facility, referred to as the Raven Solar project, would be placed at the southeast corner of the Sweetwater Solar facility and is anticipated to generate 61 megawatts of electricity and have 24 megawatts of battery capacity on site. The site would encompass 350 acres of land.
The project is being spearheaded by Energy of Utah, LLC of Sandy, Utah. The company’s website describes it as being focused on renewable energy consulting and the development of renewable energy in the Intermountain West. The Raven Solar project is one of 21 projects Energy of Utah lists on its website it has worked on in Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Oregon and South Dakota. Nine of those projects are in Wyoming and include the Sweetwater Solar facility. Further information about the company’s projects was not available on its website, as the “more info” link leads to a page filled with placeholder text.
Ros Rocco, president of Energy for Utah, said construction on the project could start in two years. The company submitted its site plan to the Bureau of Land Management, which hosted a public meeting for stakeholders two weeks ago. He said the company is waiting for the Bureau of Land Management to schedule a National Environmental Policy Act meeting.
Wyoming This Weekend: Oct. 31-Nov. 3The last of the year’s Halloween events and several celebrations of the Day of the Dead are the highlights of this weekend’s activities around Wyoming.
The Wyoming Frontier Prison in Rawlins will wrap up its Haunted Halloween Tours on Thursday. This year’s tours have a “Year of Wyoming Women” theme and will run from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. Reservations are required, so check the website wyomingfrontierprison.org early in the week for more information.
Other Halloween events this weekend include:
n A Day of the Dead arts celebration on Friday at Gillette College (visit Dia De Los Muertos with AVA Art on Facebook).
n And two free Dia De Los Muertos celebrations in Cheyenne: one at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens on Friday and Saturday (ww.botanic.org/classes/) and one at the Wyoming State Museum on Saturday (wyomuseum.state.wy.us/Press/Release.aspx?ID=2335).
Other activities scheduled for the weekend:
n The Good Knight Gala, a fundraiser for the Johnson County Library’s auction fundraiser in Buffalo on Friday ( sheridanmedia.com/news/annual-johnson-county-library-benefit-good-knight-gala), and
n “Purses for a Purpose,” an auction to benefit the Wyoming chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, in Cheyenne on Saturday (see Purses for a Purpose on Facebook).
