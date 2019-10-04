Record rain slows Big Horn County beet harvest, but factory able to operate
LOVELL (WNE) — A record-setting September for precipitation in north Big Horn County has left many sugar beet farmers in a quagmire as the 2019 Western Sugar Cooperative campaign is scheduled to pick up steam.
But so far farmers have been able to dig enough beets to keep the factory running.
According to Dave Lipson of the National Weather Service office in Riverton, Lovell received a record 2.91 inches of precipitation in September, breaking the previous record of 2.81 inches set in 2016.
“September 2019 was the wettest September ever since we started recording data in 1898,” Lipson said.
That word jibes with what longtime Western Sugar Senior Agriculturalist Mark Bjornestad has observed.
“In 2011 we had some moisture in September like this one, but I think we’re pushing three inches,” Bjornestad said. “This is the wettest September I can recall since I moved back here in 2002. Typically we’ll get a storm in September, but this is the third or fourth event we’ve had (the weekend rain). It’s crazy.”
The rains make harvesting difficult, Bjornestad said, but so far – since it’s been early harvest – the factory in Lovell has been operating steadily since operations began on September 16, with digging getting going about two days before that.
Escaped honor farm inmates captured
NEWCASTLE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Corrections has confirmed that both of the two inmates who escaped from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp on Sept. 22 have been apprehended.
A press release dated Sept. 30 indicated that escaped inmate Jason Green was apprehended in Mesquite, Texas.
“According to a public safety announcement on the Mesquite Police Department’s Facebook page, police responded to a suspicious person call in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 29,” the release states. “Police observed two individuals running from the location on foot. Green was captured but the other individual (believed to be Simpson) got away.”
Escaped inmate Robert Simpson remained at large until Tuesday, when he was apprehended in Dallas, Texas, according to the DOC.
No other details were available at press time about Simpson’s capture other than that Texas law-enforcement officials had confirmed his capture.
Simpson and Green escaped from the minimum-security camp on the evening of Sept. 22, taking with them a dog named Shadow. The whereabouts of the black Lab-mix that was stolen from the camp’s Project LOVED canine program remains unknown.
The Sept. 22 escape is the second this year from the camp, located north of Newcastle. This latest escape was longer lived than the June 24 escape of James Michael Kennah, age 42, who was gone for a few hours before being apprehended near Wright. According to WHCC Warden Todd Martin, the inmates initially headed west on foot after leaving the facility. Authorities believe the two men stole a City of Newcastle truck in Newcastle and drove to Laramie that night. Their inmate uniforms were also found in the vicinity of the stolen truck.
BLM to begin wild horse gather at Fifteenmile
THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday that it will conduct a wild horse gather operation in the Fifteenmile Wild Horse Herd Management Area (HMA) on or about Oct. 17. This operation is in line with the BLM’s commitment to maintaining healthy wild horses on healthy, productive public rangelands.
The Fifteenmile HMA is located approximately 35 miles northwest of Worland, in Washakie, Big Horn and Park counties. Based on recent aerial surveys, the BLM estimates that the HMA’s population is approximately 700 horses, while the appropriate management level (AML) is 100–230 horses.
In addition, the horses are moving outside of the established HMA into areas not identified for their management.
