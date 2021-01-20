What better way is there to start the year off than with public recognition from a respected pharmaceutical journal? PM360, a pharmaceutical and biotech journal, named Laramie-based biomedical startup, Theraneutrics “a 2020 Innovative startup.”
Theraneutrics was co-founded in 2018 by Netherlands native Christoph Geisler and James Francis, chief development officer. In addition, an extensive partnership with IMPACT 307 at the Wyoming Technology Business Center at the University of Wyoming has put the startup well on its way to becoming a patent-certified nutraceutical company.
Fred Schmechel, assistant director at IMPACT 307, said in a phone conversation he has known Geisler for many years and knew he had the skill-set to successfully provide a solution to those with gout.
“He’s very much a human being,” Schmechel said, adding Geisler genuinely cares about the well-being of those around him.
WHY THE NEED
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, nearly 4% of U.S. adults are affected by gout. Geisler’s work involves the engineering of a probiotic yeast strain that directly combats the root cause of the common and complicated form of arthritis. He calls the innovative supplement Krysytalase and it is the first of its kind.
In laymen’s terms, Geisler took a common probiotic and boosted its ability to break down uric acid into a harmless, innocuous byproduct. Because Krystalase is a probiotic that remains in the gut, it doesn’t enter the bloodstream.
“What it does is break down uric acid in the gut, reducing the concentration in the gut and thereby reduces levels in the rest of the body,” Geisler said, adding gout is caused by an excessive buildup of uric acid levels.
In some ways, Krystalase is a supplement designed to control serum uric levels. With Krystalase, Geisler’s goal is to normalize uric acid levels and alleviate the painful and joint-damaging symptoms.
GOLD-STANDARD TESTING
The supplement is based on a naturally occurring probiotic and, according to Geisler’s studies, completely safe. However, just like any other supplement, Krystalase must undergo testing to prove the efficacy and safety for human consumption.
Theraneutrics is concluding the research and development stage and planning to move into mouse testing in the near future.
“[The mouse] is a well-studied animal, and it’s really a gold standard for animal studies. There is a mouse model out there that mimics the condition of gout in humans, so we believe it is a very appropriate model for this particular condition,” Geisler said.
The mouse is naturally able to break down uric acid; Geisler chose a genetically mutated one that doesn’t.
“The mutant strain is like humans in that it can make but not break down uric acid. So it has much higher levels … like humans.”
He added humans have the ability to produce it but cannot break it down, which is a primary reason for comparatively higher levels.
Geisler and Francis outsourced the animal testing process to the reputable Charles River Laboratories located in Boston, which specializes in testing of this nature.
“It’s just not our strength,” Geisler said, “and honestly I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else.”
The mice model will be a controlled experiment with three groups of gender-balanced mice: group one will receive no treatment of any kind; group two will receive a non-engineered probiotic; and group three will receive Geisler’s engineered probiotic Krstalase.
During the first week, the specimens will be taken off any drugs stabilizing uric acid levels before experimental treatment begins.
Over the course of three weeks, the mice will be closely monitored for changes in serum uric acid levels and general health. Geisler spoke to the seemingly short timeframe and said any response to treatment should be noticeable within two weeks.
‘MARK’-ET UP
Geisler is the man behind the science, but Francis is the face of business. Francis works closely with their targeted demographic and truly wants to offer a product that customers not only want and need, but have access to.
“We interviewed close to a hundred people with gout, and through that process we learned that there were needs outside of the product we were [developing],” Francis said, adding inclusivity is at the center of Theraneutrics’ mission.
There are many challenges involved with pushing a startup forward and sometimes your efforts go ‘unreceived’, Francis said, but their progress is based on science and moving toward the market quickly.
Francis said Geisler’s research is well-thought and supported by pre-existing, non-commercialized research which helps safeguard against any biasness that could surface during testing.
“We want to [do] this as real scientist and see what the data say rather than think what the outcome will be and see that despite (what results say), Geisler said.
DEXTER’S LABORATORY IN REAL LIFE
There is a special quality in people who have known what they want to do since a child. Geisler said it was h is ambition to have his own lab as a kid and always wanted to be a scientist.
“I had a book for kids that showed scientist were doing all sorts of cool things: digging up dinosaurs, working in the lab and going into space, and so my notion was that I just had to be a scientist and I could do all of those things,” Geiseler said.
His years of specialized study allow him to comprehensibly teach the community about gout. This makes him and his work incredibly approachable for those with unmet needs and conditions.
“It was [scientist] or astronaut,” Geisler said. Either way he’s living the dream and appreciates the opportunity.
GOUT, LIFESTYLE, YOU
Gout is a painful inflammatory arthritis where high levels of uric acid form into sharp crystals in the joints. Generally, gout affects the big toe but can also cause pain and discomfort in the knee, ankle, wrist and elbow, according to the academic medical center Cleveland Clinic Hospital.
Individuals with a family history of gout or have hypertension, kidney disease or congestive heart failure are more susceptible. Additionally, those with a diet consisting of high amounts of animal proteins, significant amounts of alcohol or diuretics are also at risk to develop gout.
Symptoms vary but largely consist of intense, localized pain, redness and inflammation, and a feeling like the joint is “on fire.” These attacks can lasts up to two weeks, with no symptoms in between episodes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.