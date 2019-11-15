Woman charged with attempted murder in husband’s shootingGILLETTE (WNE) — The woman accused of shooting her husband Monday morning had allegedly pointed the same gun at him four days earlier after he told her that he was ending their relationship.
Paulette Iliff, 54, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault and battery. She made her initial appearance in Circuit Court on Wednesday morning, where Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips set her bond at $500,000 cash only.
Iliff reportedly pointed a .45-caliber Ruger handgun at him about 7 a.m. Monday and said, “’till death do us part,” before firing the gun, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
The bullet entered Robert Iliff’s chest and exited near his left armpit. He drove himself to Campbell County Memorial Hospital, where he was treated.
Robert Iliff, 62, reportedly told her Nov. 6 that he was ending their 30-plus year relationship because he was tired of the continual problems and that he was interested in another woman, according to the affidavit. After arguing, they separated for the evening.
The next morning, he was awakened by Paulette, who was standing in his bedroom pointing a .45-caliber Ruger at him. She said she was going to kill him and then herself, according to the affidavit.
He convinced her not to fire the handgun, but was unable to convince her to hand over the gun to him. She went into the garage and he went to work.
Nebraska man fined $21,000 in poaching case
BUFFALO (WNE) — A Nebraska man will pay $21,000 in fines and forfeit his hunting and fishing privileges for two years in 48 states after pleading guilty to poaching.
Mark Miller of Broomfield, Nebraska pleaded guilty to accessory to taking a big game animal without a license and two counts of accessory to transfer of a big game license for illegally harvesting three bull elk south of Buffalo.
On Oct. 7 4th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff approved the conditions of a plea agreement reached between the Johnson County Attorney’s Office and Miller. Miller agreed to pay $21,000 in fines and lost his hunting and fishing privileges in Wyoming, Nebraska and 46 other Wildlife Violator Compact states for two years.
The case began in January 2019 when Buffalo Game Warden Jim Seeman received information from another Game and Fish employee about discrepancies in records that indicated a possible hunting violation had occurred in September 2018. Seeman learned that a bull elk had been brought to a taxidermist and tagged with a license that belonged to an individual who did not have an archery license. In addition to an elk license, an archery license is required for hunting during the September special archery season.
Seeman ran additional checks and found that the license came back as a “party” application of a family, Mark Miller and three of his children. Records indicated that not only Miller, but the other three license holders had all harvested bull elk, supposedly on the same weekend in September, though the animals were delivered for taxidermy work on different dates.
NE Wyo judges try to secure another judgeSUNDANCE (WNE) — Crook County’s three District Court judges are doing the work of four people, according to the latest workload assessment from the Wyoming Supreme Court. One of those three, Honorable Michael N. Deegan, updated the county commissioners last week on “an effort we’re undertaking to secure a fourth district court judge”.
According to the workload assessment, Judges Deegan, John R. Perry and Thomas W. Rumpke have undertaken the workload of 4.16 people over the last year. The majority of this, said Deegan, was in Campbell County, which is causing longer wait times in Crook and Weston, the other two counties included in the district.
The workload assessment shows that the three judges dealt with a total of 1864 filings in 2019 from Campbell County but just 165 from Crook County and 205 from Weston County. Of a total workload of 328,821 minutes, 276.879 were dedicated to Campbell County.
In summary, an estimated 83 percent of the district’s workload is centered in Campbell County, Judge Deegan said. Each of the three judges tries to visit Crook and Weston Counties once per month.
“Having a fourth judge, even with the smaller amount of work we do in Crook and Weston Counties, I think would alleviate the wait,” he said.
Deegan asked for support from the commission, explaining that the proposal is in its early stages and will ultimately be the decision of the Wyoming Legislature.
The Crook County Commissioners agreed to send a letter to the state legislature in support of the proposal for a fourth judge.
Cody’s meth house case nearing closeCODY (WNE) — More than two years after Cody police raided a home filled with filth and children living in the presence of meth and squalor, that case is approaching an end in the court system.
The most recently sentenced was Travis Tunget, who in October avoided jail time when he was sentenced to five years supervised probation and $3,200 in fines and other court fees.
Since he was arrested in September 2017, Tunget has not failed a drug test, besides a self-reported instance of drinking alcohol.
Furthermore,Tunget has already been on supervised probation in Colorado due to a confidential case involving his ex-wife, so that he can maintain custody of his children.
“I want to do everything I can for my kids,” he said.
Despite being charged for permitting children in the presence of meth, Tunget said it was not his and he has been almost completely sober for seven years. He pleaded no contest to the charge.
That meth belonged to Jacqueline Wilcott, the mother of one of his children, who was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison last December. She appealed that decision with the Wyoming Supreme Court immediately after, but withdrew her case in March.
Mark Moore, Nikisha Grandpre, Kyle Catanzarite and Ed Hume Sr. have all been sentenced to varying terms of supervised probation in the past year for their connection to the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.