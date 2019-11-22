Man accused of dumping body near Cody appears in CheyenneCHEYENNE (WNE) — A man accused of murdering a Cheyenne woman and dumping her body near Cody had his initial appearance Wednesday morning in Laramie County Circuit Court.
Joseph Underwood, 45, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree sexual assault, stalking and two counts of applying pressure on the throat or neck. His Park County charges related to disposing of a dead human body have been dropped due to the Laramie County case.
Underwood is accused of murdering Angela Elizondo, 40, of Cheyenne.
At his initial appearance, Underwood was appointed an attorney from the public defender’s office, but when Circuit Judge Thomas Lee asked him if he understood his charges, Underwood said he didn’t understand due to his mental health disability.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in circuit court, and his bond was set at $1 million cash only.
Details of the case aren’t available at this time due to the alleged sexual assault, which means Underwood’s court file is sealed until it gets bound over to Laramie County District Court. At Underwood’s preliminary hearing, the judge will decide if there is probable cause, or enough evidence, to send the case to district court.
If the case reaches district court, it will become unsealed, and details of the case will be made available to the public.
Sheridan College named one of country’s top 150SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program named Sheridan College, part of Northern Wyoming Community College District, as one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
The nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges, eligible institutions demonstrate strong and improving student outcomes, including in learning, completion rates, employment rates and earnings, and equity — 15% of community colleges nationwide have been invited to apply for the Aspen Prize.
Since the award’s inception in 2011, Sheridan College is the only Wyoming community college ever named eligible. The Aspen Award is given every two years, and Sheridan College was also invited to apply in 2019.
Work on Kanye’s meditation space haltedPOWELL (WNE) — Park County Planning and Zoning officials are telling Kanye West and his representatives to stop work on a large, dome-shaped meditation space he’s seeking to build on his ranch south of Cody.
Frustrated members of the county’s planning board also rejected a permit for the project on Tuesday night. Their no votes came after West’s representatives abruptly announced that the plans are being changed to make the 70,684-square-foot space part of a home for the musician and entrepreneur.
“I’m appalled at the abuse of our regulations and the complete disregard of them. That’s just not OK,” Park County Planning and Zoning Commission member Linda Putney said at the Tuesday meeting. “We have regulations for the public, of the people that live here. And so to come in here and tell us after pages of review, hours, to tell us that it’s not even the same project? That’s just not acceptable to me, at all.”
