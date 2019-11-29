State to require meningitis shot
RIVERTON (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Health plans to add a vaccine to the state's list of required shots for children in public school and daycare.
The list of required vaccines for public school children includes 12 different immunization substances, and the meningococcal ACWY vaccine is slated to become mandatory Aug. 1, 2020.
Meningococcal vaccination for children 11 and 16 years old is listed, until that date, as recommended by the DOH's advisory committee on immunization practices.
Once the shot becomes a requisite, no child over recommended dose ages would be allowed to attend school for more than 30 days without it, unless his or her guardian submitted a religious exemption form validated by the state, or a medical exemption due to contraindication which demonstrated past adverse reaction to the vaccine contents.
Part-time school or daycare attendees would also be required to get the vaccine at the required ages, as would home-schooled children participating in school-sanctioned activities.
"This is a standard vaccine," said Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti. "It's not new or exotic. It's being recommended by national experts. Thousands of doctors across the country are recommending this. “We're simply making a change (of) moving it from our recommended list to our required list."
While the formal public comment period has passed, Deti said, the department is still receptive to public feedback, at wdh.immunize@wyo.gov.
Man sentenced to prison for stealing money from friend
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man who spent $231,255 belonging to the man he considered a grandfather to him was given a four- to eight-year prison sentence Tuesday afternoon.
Harvey Bethea, 52, said there wasn’t a day that went by that he didn’t miss the relationship he had with Donny York, for whom he had been trusted to care for his ranch and his estate. Bethea called York a “very dear friend. He’s my family.”
In a written statement, the victim, who is in his 80s, said that the crime affected him emotionally, physically and financially and left him unable to trust anyone as he had before.
He said he had worked hard to build his ranch and business, only to have it stolen from him by someone he trusted.
Bethea had pleaded guilty in August to five counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult. It was part of a plea agreement in which five other counts were dismissed.
Bethea had been accused of using much of the money in various ways to help his girlfriend and her family to pay for livestock that was never bought, for a down payment on a motorized roping machine, a laptop, medical bills and even a fur coat.
The spending happened between April 2016 and April 2017.
In April 2016, York was declared incompetent at the request of Bethea who, at the time, was York’s ranch manager. Bethea then assumed control over York’s finances, overseeing his bank accounts and trust, according to court documents.
Game and Fish Commission supports effort to get kids outside
CODY (WNE) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has broadly embraced director Brian Nesvik’s vision to woo more young people into the outdoors.
“I’m very passionate about it,” Nesvik said at the commission meeting in Powell last week.
The department has introduced a new program called “Inspire a Kid: It’s for Life.”
The thrust, as outlined on a web page on the G&F website, offers suggestions for families to teach their children how to enjoy the outdoors, whether it be fishing, hunting, wildlife photography, hiking or other programs.
“We’re investing now in kids,” Nesvik said at the meeting in the Yellowstone Building on the campus of Northwest College.
Nesvik said he was inspired to generate the Inspire-a-Kid program a couple of years ago when he was on a backcountry horseback trip with his son.
He recalled events with his own children spotting wildlife in the state, such as bears with cubs, and thought back to his own outdoors experiences as a youth that shaped his outlook.
This sparked Nesvik’s thinking that youths are the key to preserving Wyoming’s resources for later generations.
The key, he said, is introducing the young to the outdoors so they will endorse conservation efforts.
The department’s youth website offers suggestions to parents about places they can take children – there is a mention of a youth pheasant hunt – and shows pictures of children enjoying outdoor activities.
Commissioner Patrick Crank is enthusiastic about what he learned.
“This is going to inspire a whole new generation of hunters and outdoorsmen,” Crank said.
Former Basin clerk sentenced for embezzlement
GREYBULL (WNE) — A case involving former Basin Town Clerk Danielle Lampman, formerly Chapman, came to an end in Big Horn County District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Lampman had been accused of embezzling nearly $100,000 from the town of Basin between 2014 and 2016. She was accused of using the Basin Area Chamber of Commerce as a vehicle to place the funds in her accounts. She was originally charged with two felony counts of theft of $1,000 or more and a misdemeanor count of misconduct as a public official.
A plea agreement was reached and, on Aug. 6, Lampman changed her not guilty pleas to an Alford plea to one felony count of theft of $1,000 or more and one misdemeanor count of misconduct as a public ocial. An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which the defendant maintains their innocence, but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
Lampman was sentenced to four to six years in the Wyoming Women’s Center and a split sentence of one year in the Big Horn County Detention Center.
The remaining four- to six-year sentence would be suspended for eight years of supervised probation.
Lampman was fined a total amount of $5,000 ($2,000 for the felony and $3,000 for the misdemeanor). She was ordered to pay $105,098.78 in restitution.
Woman sentenced to jail in fatal accident
SUNDANCE (WNE) — After an emotional hearing in the courtroom on Wednesday, Lesley Raber has been sentenced to one year in jail with six months of that time suspended for the misdemeanor crime of homicide by vehicle.
Judge Thomas Rumpke heard testimony from both sides, including evidence of Raber’s good behavior while out on bond and impact statements from the family of Nancy Robison, the motorcyclist who was killed when Raber pulled out in front of her at an intersection on Highway 212 last August.
Presenting his sentence, Judge Rumpke explained that he is obliged to consider four factors: general deterrence, specific deterrence, retribution and rehabilitation. He stated that he agreed with the defense that the jury’s decision precluded him from considering Raber’s blood alcohol content.
However, he said, the evidence presented at trial showed she drank four beers on the morning of the crash and that there were two hours unaccounted for during that morning.
“We know she was drinking, we just don’t know how much,” said Rumpke.
In the judge’s opinion, it doesn’t matter what her specific blood alcohol content was; he reminded the courtroom of local billboards that proclaim “buzzed driving is drunk driving”.
“That is the specific deterrence I wish to send to the community,” he said. In terms of general deterrence, he added, you “don’t have a few beers and then see if you can get home.”
Worland latest school district to add softball
WORLAND — The Worland school board narrowly voted at its monthly meeting to approve girls fast-pitch softball as a sanctioned varsity sport.
Doubt and concern were expressed regarding declining enrollment in the district, as well as uncertainty about the budget this upcoming year, but the measure allowing for softball to become a varsity sanctioned sport passed by a vote of 4-3 during the Nov. 25 meeting.
Those opposed to passing the measure were not opposed to the idea of a softball team, but rather they were concerned regarding the cost to start up the program, and how long it would last with declining enrollment in the district in recent years.
At the school board meeting last month, Worland Activities Director Mark Mortimer brought forth numbers of around $18,000 to $20,000 to start up the program, with around 23 students from Worland and Basin/Greybull being interested and eligible to play in the first season.
Worland joins 11 other teams from around the state who have recently made softball a sanctioned sport. The Worland board had previously voted to approve softball as just a club sport.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) voted recently to approve girls fast-pitch softball as a sanctioned sport with the first season in the spring 2021.
