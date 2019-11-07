Cheyenne man arrested in woman’s murderPOWELL (WNE) — Law enforcement officials say evidence indicates that a former local resident murdered a woman in Cheyenne over the weekend, then attempted to hide her body in a remote area south of Cody Saturday afternoon.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the victim as 40-year-old Angela Elizondo; agents believe Elizondo was killed in Cheyenne, where she lived, the division told media outlets on Tuesday.
The suspect charged in connection with the case is 45-year-old Joseph C. Underwood of Cheyenne, a former Cody resident with a lengthy criminal record.
Underwood was arrested just hours after a hunter found Elizondo’s body along a two-track road west of Wyo. Highway 120, roughly halfway between Cody and Meeteetse. According to charging documents, Underwood returned to the area where he’d allegedly left the woman’s body late on Saturday night and was spotted by a Park County Sheriff’s deputy who’d been posted at the crime scene. A pursuit and then a roughly 2 1/2 hour standoff with officers ensued, in which Underwood reportedly threatened to shoot himself.
The Park County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Underwood with four criminal counts in connection with the incident: disposing of a human body in order to conceal a felony crime and possessing a firearm despite a prior conviction for a violent felony, plus misdemeanor counts of fleeing or eluding police and interference with a peace officer.
Attempted murder charge reduced in face of new infoGILLETTE (WNE) — A woman who didn’t want to lie under oath upended the prosecution’s case against a Michigan man who had been accused of attempted first-degree murder.
Shelbie Mitchell had told investigators since Sept. 22, 2018, that she did not have a gun or make any threats with one while at Mingles Lounge in Gillette on that day.
That came despite comments from three cell tower workers who all told police in the hours after a shooting at the bar that a woman had pointed a gun at them during a physical fight in the volleyball area outside the bar.
The shooting, which happened about 2:30 a.m. outside the front door after the bar had closed, wounded George Mitchell, her father, in the upper thigh.
But before she was scheduled to testify in the case against D’Marco Jones, she admitted to court officials Friday morning that she hadn’t told the truth in the case.
Shelbie Mitchell’s statement caused prosecutors over the weekend to reduce the charge against Jones to possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Attempted first-degree murder has a penalty of life imprisonment.
Jones pleaded no contest Monday to the reduced charge and as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a four- to five-year prison sentence, suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.