Feds: Guernsey schools acted appropriately in sexual misconduct allegations
CASPER (WNE) — Federal investigators concluded that Platte County School District No. 2 responded appropriately to reports of sexual misconduct involving kindergartners last year.
“After careful consideration of all the evidence, (the Office of Civil Rights) concludes that the District has taken steps to understand what occurred and respond appropriately,” an attorney for the office, which is part of the U.S. Department of Education, wrote to the family who made the complaint.
A family alleged in February that their 6-year-old was sexually assaulted by a classmate and that the district did not adequately respond to the incident. The district told the family that it had swiftly referred the allegations to the state Department of Family Services and the local police department. The family later filed a Title IX complaint with federal authorities, which prompted the Office of Civil Rights to open an investigation in April.
The letter describes both the district’s response to the initial report in February, as well as the police investigation. The document states that the kindergartner who was accused of inappropriately touching his classmate was suspended for eight days and was later placed in a separate classroom, though a challenge by his parents placed him back in the general class.
White supremacy group posters appear in CheyenneCHEYENNE (WNE) — A number of posters advocating for a white nationalist group called Patriot Front were found on light poles in downtown Cheyenne on Tuesday morning.
Patriot Front formed from Vanguard America after 2017’s deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and functions under the guise of “American Nationalism.
Daniel Sharon of Cheyenne found the posters on light posts and tore them down, but he said it isn’t the first time this has happened. In June, he found posters for the American Identity Movement, another white supremacist group with ties to the rally in Charlottesville.
“It’s something that should be taken seriously,” Sharon said.
Cheyenne Police Department Public Information Officer Kevin Malatesta said the posters shouldn’t have been put up in the first place, even if the issue is sensitive because of free speech rights.
“If they’re on public property, they’re not allowed to begin with,” Malatesta said.
The posters said, “Life, liberty and the pursuit of victory. Patriot Front.”
The Patriot Front manifesto discusses the American identity in depth, saying, “Nationhood cannot be bestowed upon those who are not of the founding stock of our people, and those who do not share the common spirit that permeates our greater civilization, and the European diaspora.” It goes further to say that Americans are descendants of Europeans, and that even those born here may still be foreign.
Law enforcement stops delivery of meth to northwest WyomingTHERMOPOLIS (WNE) — Through the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, three pounds of methamphetamine were kept out of Thermopolis and surrounding communities on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Hot Springs County Sheriff Jerimie Kraushaar said the sheriff’s office received information from a confidential informant, that 2.5 pounds of meth was coming through Thermopolis, at which point a half pound was supposed to be dropped here. “Of course, we didn’t want that to happen.”
Though one of the subjects was known, a second was not, Kraushaar said, and that they were coming from Las Vegas. There was also know knowledge as to whether they had weapons, but that the couple — later identified as Joe Charles Curtis Sr. of Taft, Calif. and Moranda Standingrock of Rygate, Mont. — would be in Thermopolis.
Due to snow, the couple got stuck on the other side of South Pass, allowing time to contact Fremont County law enforcement and let them know the situation. The information Hot Springs County received coincided with what Fremont County was seeing, and Fremont County officers got the vehicle pulled over with the assistance of Wyoming Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.