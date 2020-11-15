The Relative Theatrics virtual play “Loneliness Was A Pandemic” by Olivia Haller is available for on-demand streaming from Nov. 6-22. For more information and tickets go to www.relativetheatrics.com. The play is supported in part by Wyoming Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts.
TUESDAY
Progressive Voter Alliance forum meeting will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Featured speakers from Laramie Interfaith and the Laramie Human Rights Network will start the meeting, then it will be open to anyone who wants to speak for two minutes about any topic. Expect updates from: Pilot Hill, Rec Center, Bike Network, Gryphon Theater and more. To attend, email erdelyi@wyomail.com and request the Zoom link.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, outdoors in Laramie Plainsmen Park at 15th and Reynolds Streets. Meet at the south end of the stadium. See www.laramietaichiandtea.org for more information.
