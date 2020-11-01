A new nonprofit organization aims to fill in the gaps in Laramie’s community services and support other local non-profits.
Love, Laramie, which is currently in the midst of a hygiene drive on behalf of the Albany County School District, was started last year with the simple goal of meeting needs.
“Our mission is to provide gap services and support to other nonprofit organizations within the community,” said Becky Johnson.
Johnson started Love, Laramie together with friends Mallory Bond and Rachel Franz after dropping her kids off at their elementary school one bitterly cold day last winter.
“I went to drop off my kids, and some of these kids didn’t have coats or boots,” she said.
She approached Lisa Theis, who runs the district’s Student Success program, asking how she could help students in the district. The program is a hub for supporting low-income and homeless families — offering assistance with needs like food, clothing, furniture, household supplies, gas, haircuts, eyeglasses and more.
Theis said she was running low on winter clothing, so Love, Laramie started a winter clothing drive and collected 12 tubs full of boots, hats, gloves and coats, plus specifically requested items.
“That’s how it came about,” Johnson said. “We saw a need, and we fulfilled that need.”
Their name is a reference to Laramie’s generous spirit and the willingness of residents to support each other in times of need.
Currently, Love, Laramie is gathering hygiene supplies for students. Bins around town will be in place through Nov. 30 for dropping off items such as shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper, deodorant, soap, hair ties, hair brushes, feminine hygiene products, laundry detergent, baby wipes and tissues. A complete list is located on the Love, Laramie Facebook page, www.facebook.com/love.laramie.
“It’s a huge need,” Johnson said of hygiene products. “These are all the things we take for granted.”
Bins are located at The Lodge Nutrition and Energy, Rendezvous Room Nutrition and Energy, Luna Salon and Spa, Pole Mountain Pharmacy, Bond’s Brewing Company, Hammontree Real Estate, Bud’s Bar, Studio Thrive, UniWyo Federal Credit Union, Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, Altitude Fitness and Premier Bone and Joint Centers.
Bond said the project has already received support from a handful of local businesses, including a dental office that donated a supply of toothbrushes.
“We’ve already gotten a good amount of donations,” she said.
Earlier this fall, when Love, Laramie heard that a Cheyenne-based organization called Grace For 2 Brothers wasn’t going to be able to put on its annual 5k fundraiser, Love, Laramie stepped in a put on a 5k on its behalf called A Walk to Remember. Grace for 2 Brothers advocates for suicide prevention and awareness around the state.
They organized the event in just a couple weeks and raised $3,000. Bond’s Brewing, which Bond runs with her husband, Jay, served as the event headquarters.
“We’re pretty open to whatever,” Johnson said.
Bond said community needs are only increasing in the era of COVID-19 even as people are staying home more, forcing Love, Laramie and other organizations to be flexible as they try to connect with the community. For example, a lot of work went into finding places to put donation bins when many interactions have moved online.
“We have to get a little more creative with the logistics of the whole thing,” she said.
For its next project, Love, Laramie is considering a spring collection of toys, bikes and outdoor activities for children to do next summer.
