In a time of high-passion politics, learning how to engage with elected officials and influence policy decisions is an invaluable skill. Many people across the nation and state care deeply about the issues, but perhaps lack knowledge about how to get their voice heard. To address this need, Equality State Policy Center (ESPC) will be offering an eight-week series on grassroots advocacy and lobbying called SHAPE Wyoming.
ESPC is a nonpartisan, nonprofit coalition of 30 social justice, labor, and conservation groups in Wyoming. Their office is located in Laramie, though they participate in statewide policy making and advocacy. Since 1993, they have worked year-round to help citizens understand policy and fill in the gaps in public discourse.
This organization’s vision for Wyoming is threefold: transparent government, fair elections, and thriving communities. According to ESPC, transparent government is vital to a healthy democracy. Fair elections are the most basic and direct way that people exercise their power in government. Thriving communities are free, healthy, and just communities that invest in citizens.
ESPC seeks to bolster civic engagement with government, and one way they do that it by offering training through their SHAPE Wyoming program. This year, SHAPE Wyoming will be delivered via Zoom. This will be the first year that it’s completely virtual and cost-free.
“I think going online will make the course more accessible. People won’t have to travel to to participate in the training,” said Ana Marchese, civic engagement coordinator for ESPC. In the past, training has historically been in-person in Cheyenne, and was held over two days during the legislative session.
SHAPE Wyoming will be offered as an eight-week online series, and will feature hands-on workshops and offer a range of tools for effective engagement. Seasoned advocates will lead workshops. Training session topics include grassroots organizing, testifying virtually, coalition building, and an introduction to lobbying.
“A lobbyist is essentially an advocate. They organize to influence policy,” explained Marchese. She added that many people may associate lobbying with high paid business people who sway politics on a larger level. But grassroots lobbying is when everyday citizens participate in policy decision and engage with their elected officials.
Marchese noted that interest in SHAPE training is especially high this year because of the political climate. People are starting to realize that they have to get involved and speak up for what is important for them.
“Politics can be scary. It’s can be difficult to understand and to get involved,” she said. Her hope is that this training will demystify and motivate citizens to be able to advocate more effectively for issues they care about.
LEARN MORE
SHAPE Wyoming training sessions will be held every Monday from 5 – 6 p.m. from Jan. 25 to Mar. 15. The topic for the Jan. 25 session was “Civics 101 & Demystifying Government.”
For more information on the eight part series and to register, visit www.equalitystate.org/our-work
