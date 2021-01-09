Shortly before 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, a two car collision involving a van and a sedan occurred at the intersection of Fourth Street and East Grand Avenue. The impact destroyed the front end of the sedan and spun the van around.
“The light was yellow,” said Randy T. Jinks, driver of the van that bore the business name, Eagle Plumbing & Heating, Inc. He added that the traffic light turned red as he was already in the intersection
The vehicle he struck, a Dodge Stratus driven by Kip L. Hansen, was traveling westbound on Grand Avenue.
First on the scene was Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputy J. Huston, who secured the scene. Within minutes, several Laramie Police Department officers arrived, with one vehicle blocking the intersection of Grand Avenue and Third Street.
After being examined by Fire Department First Responders and EMTs, it appeared as though Hansen sustained no major injuries and was able to exit his car on his own.
Two witnesses on the scene, John Black and Laura Isabella Duran, told law enforcement that the driver of the van ran the red light.
Jinks was cited for having run a red light.
