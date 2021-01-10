At approximately 4:40 p.m., Jan. 6, the City of Laramie Fire Department, all Albany county fire departments, and Albany County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to 3416 Fort Buford Lane for report of a structure fire.
The first arriving fire unit was Engine 7 from City of Laramie Fire Station No. 1. The structure fire was located in a single wide mobile home with fire coming from all windows and doors. Two other residences were threatened by fire spread.
Black Hills Energy and Rocky Mountain Power responded to the scene to help control utilities.
The Albany County Sherriff’s Deputies were first on scene and sized up the blaze, addressing life safety threats and conditions of the fire. They then provided scene security and assisted the occupants of surrounding structures to safety.
Fire Department Engine 7 was assisted by the Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Albany County Central Volunteer Fire Department, Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department, and Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department.
The units that responded to the scene included three engines, four water tenders, and three command units.
Approximately an hour later knockdown of the fire was reported.
The home was heavily damaged by the fire No injuries were reported by fire crews, occupants, or bystanders. A burn-out check from IAFF Local 946 Laramie Professional Firefighters was issued to the occupants to assist with basic needs.
The two displaced residents of the house are being assisted by the local Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
