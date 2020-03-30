While some businesses around Wyoming initially defied Gov. Mark Gordon’s order last week to close bars and restaurants, city of Laramie officials said there doesn’t appear to be any compliance issues in Laramie so far. His original order was followed by another order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people.
City Manager Janine Jordan told the Boomerang on Friday that she has not come across any active non-compliance.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Jordan said that the Laramie Police Department had investigated two reports of non-compliance, both of which were unfounded.
“The preference of staff is certainly education first,” Jordan said. “Our intention is that we would reach out to a business that might not be in compliance and make them aware of what is required. … If we have some who refused to be in compliance after the education, then we might be looking at issuing a citation like we do all the time for state violations.”
Under Wyoming law, statewide public health orders are enforceable by criminal penalties and court injunctions, City Attorney Bob Southard said.
On Friday, Gordon ordered the applicable businesses to stay closed until April 17 as COVID-19 deaths topped 1,500 in the U.S.
Gordon has said he’s counting on local officials to enforce the state orders.
When Gordon issued his first order on the afternoon of March 19, city council-member Brian Harrington said it created some confusion for businesses, many of whom continued to operate through the evening. The order was effective immediately, but that wasn’t made explicit in the text of the order.
“It wasn’t that they were opposed to closing … but they didn’t know when they were supposed to start because there wasn’t an effective date,” Harrington said.
If there are any bars or restaurants in Laramie that do decide to defy Gordon’s orders, council-member Erin O’Doherty said she’d be in favor of using the city’s process of renewing liquor licenses as a punitive measure.
“I, for one, would not look favorably on renewing a license for anyone who was actively defying it,” she said Tuesday.
During the meeting, city council voted unanimously to endorse Gordon’s existing — and future — COVID-19 orders. The city also voted for “pledging municipal resources” to enforce them.
