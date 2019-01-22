CHEYENNE – The first full week of the Wyoming Legislature is in the books, and after nine days, there has been movement on two of the major issues leadership and rank-and-file members said would be a focus this session – tax reform and workforce development.
On the revenue side, several bills came out of the House of Representatives that try to take small bites out of the apple of creating a stable stream of income for state programs.
The big action this past week was the House sent a lodging tax bill over to the Senate after passing it Thursday on a 44-16 vote. The fact House Bill 66 was able to pass was a significant turn of events compared to last year’s session.
There was talk in 2018 about passing a new statewide lodging tax, but agreement couldn’t be reached to move the proposal beyond the initial stages. There seems to be enough support in both chambers this year to make it a reality.
The 5 percent tax, which backers say will be paid for overwhelmingly by out-of-state visitors, would help move the Wyoming Office of Tourism budget off of the state’s general fund.
In the Senate, an effort to open up the Hathaway scholarship to career and technical education students sailed through the chamber and now heads to the House. Senate File 43, which would allow students to substitute career and technical education classes for the current foreign language requirement, passed on a 28-2 vote.
That bill was joined this week by two other bills sponsored by Speaker of the House Steve Harshman, R-Casper, that hope to expand the reach and scope of the scholarship.
The first, House Bill 132, increases the amount awarded for each level of the scholarship. The second, House Bill 133, would create a form of Hathaway scholarship to draw students from states neighboring Wyoming. The bill would give scholarship support to those students in return for them staying in the state for a certain amount of time.
Other significant action this past week included:
n House Bill 2, which would give hunting method regulation powers to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, passed out of the House on a 47-3 vote Friday.
n House Bill 100, sponsored by Rep. Stan Blake, D-Green River, would have decriminalized hemp extracts, including CBD, a psychoactive compound found in the plant that has various medical uses. The bill failed Tuesday in the House Judiciary Committee on a split 4-4 vote.
n Senate File 33, a bill that would have substantially raised the financial penalties for misdemeanor and felony animal cruelty in Wyoming, failed on a 21-7 vote in the Senate.
What to look for in the coming weeks
Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, said to expect bills out of his chamber that focus on expanding the reach and impact of community colleges and reforming the state’s health care.
Perkins didn’t give details on what a health-care bill would try to tackle, deciding to hold back until the bill was ready for prime time.
“Wyoming really has to look at how we become a leader in long-distance learning or otherwise retraining and educating our workforce and our people,” Perkins said. “If you look at the destructive nature of what’s happening in the world today, and how the economy is changing and technology, there’s just going to be disruption.”
Perkins also said there would be a bill to help provide financial services for companies dealing with blockchain coming out relatively soon.
In the House, Harshman said to expect a flurry of activity over the next week. The deadline for filing bills in the House is Jan. 29, and there should be a deluge of bills beginning to hit committees starting next week.
“I think I just sent out bill (number) 200, and we’ll see at least another 150,” Harshman said. “It’s going to get busy. We’ve had some long nights this week, and it’s going to be even later next week.”
Harshman said he didn’t want to tip his hand about what to expect out of the House next week. But a couple of potentially high-profile bills that should garner attention have already hit the schedule.
House Bill 140, sponsored by Rep. Richard Tass, R-Buffalo, is scheduled to be heard Tuesday in the House Judiciary Committee. It would institute a 48-hour waiting period before an abortion could be performed.
And House Bill 151, sponsored by Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, would ban any county or municipality from declaring itself a sanctuary from immigration policies. That bill is scheduled to be heard Tuesday in the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. Currently, no communities in Wyoming have declared themselves sanctuary cities or towns.
