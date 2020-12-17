In 2015, Ariel Rivera-Bernath visited a friend in Lander where it was minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit the entire time she was there. Although some who venture out west for the first time are weary of such extreme weather, Ariel embraced it.
“Oddly enough, I loved it!” she recalled, adding, “I packed up my bags and moved to Lander that summer. I only expected to stay for a summer — it turned into five years.”
She had always “dream joked” about moving to Wyoming when she lived in Pennsylvania. Her time in Lander (known as the Gateway to the Wind River Mountains) was well spent, but she was ready to move on to a bigger town. She said her goodbyes and decided Laramie was as good a place to pursue a graduate degree and make new connections as any.
“I [love] the honest indifference of big city life,” she said but getting to know her neighbors is interesting too.
Ariel has been in Laramie since August, and like most Wyomingites enjoys the easy access to outdoors. She also enjoys reading about history and spent much of her college career studying the early 20th century.
As a well-read and passionate writer, Ariel looks forward to her start with the Boomerang and getting know her community.
“The thing I’m most looking forward to as a reporter in Laramie is connecting with the community and giving voice and light to people and organizations,” she said.
Growing up in Pennsylvania around a large, tight-knit family contributed to her community mentality; with four step-siblings, an older brother and frequent visits from aunts, uncles and cousins you really can’t interact with one other without making strong connections.
“I am a people person,” she said, “and excited to meet new people and learn a different community.”
