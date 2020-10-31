The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Friday set a record for a single day in the state, reaching 431 to push the number of active cases to almost 4,500.
The number of new cases, along with an increase of 90 in probable cases, offset the 219 recoveries reported Friday to leave the state with 4,486 active cases, an increase of 301 from Thursday.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Corrections reported Friday that 73 inmates and seven staff members at its Conservation Camp in Newcastle had tested positive for the coronavirus, as had six inmates and 10 staff at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. It was not immediately clear if those numbers were included in the latest counts of confirmed coronavirus cases from the Health Department.
Albany County continued to have the state’s highest number of active cases Friday at 743; Laramie County had 694; Campbell County had 609; Natrona County had 552; Park County had 322; Fremont County had 309; Sheridan County had 273; Sweetwater County had 119; Lincoln County had 100; Platte County had 93; Converse County had 91; Uinta County had 74; Carbon County had 70; Weston County had 69; Goshen had 68; Big Horn had 65; Teton had 63; Johnson had 53; Crook had 45; Sublette had 28; Washakie had 24; Hot Springs had 12, and Niobrara had 10.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties on Friday, with the largest number of new cases being reported in Laramie County with 65. Campbell and Natrona counties both had 60 new cases and Albany County had 57.
The increase means that the state has seen 11,020 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March.
The number of probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 90 to total 2,008 since the beginning of the pandemic.
New reports of 219 recoveries brought the total number of people to recover from confirmed or probable cases since mid-March to 8,455.
