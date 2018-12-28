Visitation for Nancy Maynard will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Zion Lutheran Church with a viewing prior to the services beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church and/or to the Reno Integrative Medical Center 6110 Plumas St. No. B Reno, Nevada, 89519 or St. Paul Lutheran Church 30 Clinton St., North East, Pennsylvania, 16428.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com.
