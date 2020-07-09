Renee Cunningham asks Gillette Police Department Lt. Brent Wasson why people are being removed from city council chambers after Tuesday’s regular meeting became unorderly. A shouting match sparked when municipal court judge Doug Dumbrill resigned on the spot and proceeded to spur an argument with meeting attendees who were in attendance to speak out against Mayor Louise Carter-King and the council in regard to Shay Lundvall’s resignation from his seat.