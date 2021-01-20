Shortly past 4 p.m., Jan. 15, Laramie Police Officers took a report of unauthorized purchases made with funds from a local business.
As a result of the Officers’ investigation, Nichole Baker, 32, Laramie, was arrested and charged with Theft (WS 6-3-402A©(i)), Forgery (WS 6-3-602A(B) and Use of Another’s Credit Card (WS 6-3-802A1(BIII).
Theft is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both, if the value of the property is $1,000 or more. Forgery is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both. Use of another’s credit card is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.
Baker remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center. No bond has been set.
At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.