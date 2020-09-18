A new forest fire has ignited in the mountains, and this blaze is a bit closer to the Laramie Valley.
The Mullen Fire, about 50 miles west of Laramie in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, was first reported in the Savage Run Wilderness at about mid-day on Thursday and grew to about 200 acres by Friday morning. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
According to the Forest Service’s Incident Information website for the fire — https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/ — it has since grown to 644 acres as of 5 p.m. Friday afternoon, prompting evacuations and area closures, including Savage Run Wilderness, Rambler/Rob Roy Reservoir and multiple trails and roads. All public, campers and hunters should leave the area immediately.
Staff and officials from the Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish, and Albany and Carbon counties are assisting with the closures and evacuations.
The closures are due to high fire growth potential, and alignment with slopes in extremely rugged terrain, winds and fuels consisting of live, dead and downed lodgepole pine trees. The possibility for extreme fire behavior exists through the weekend.
The latest update also stated a high probability for fire growth to the north and east up the Mullen Creek drainages, as well as the Savage Run Creek drainage.
Helicopters were working the edges of the fire perimeter. Ground crews were focusing on point protection at the A Bar A Ranch to the west and assessment of Rambler private property to the east.
In addition to the incident website; more information, links and messages is available via the official Forest Service Twitter account: @FS_MBRTB.
