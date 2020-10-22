The fire remains quiet, although private landowners may see residual smoke and flames inside the fire as isolated heavy fuels smolder.
Fire personnel are monitoring the fire, mopping-up, removing equipment and repairing damage. Chipping and brushing operations continue in multiple areas of the fire.
Residents are asked to be alert for hazards near burned areas, including fire-weakened trees, smoldering or burning fuels, firefighting trucks and heavy equipment.
A National Forest area closure remains in place for much of the southern Snowy Range. The closure is being evaluated daily.
For evacuation and closure area information, please refer to the Albany County Sheriff Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Albany-County-Sheriffs-Office-618424944997540
NoticesLandowners with private lands affected or damaged by fire suppression activities are invited to submit questions or concerns about repair efforts to 2020.Mullen@firenet.gov. Please include your name, address, phone number, inquiry, question or concern. Email subject line: Private Land Suppression Repair.
Those requesting a permit to remove property on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests can email 2020.Mullen@firenet.gov. Please include your name, contact information, description and location of property. Email subject line: Personal Property Recovery Permits.
Fire Weather Thursday: Cloudy and turning colder with the chance of rain or snow showers, with accumulation possible. Highs 40-45. Winds from the north 15-25 mph.
Friday: Cloudy, cold and snow flurries. Highs 35-40 mph. Winds from the north 15-25. Significant snowfall is possible.
MeetingsPreviously recorded sessions may be found here: https://www.facebook.com/MullenFire
Fire CauseUnder investigation. Call Laramie Ranger District anonymous tip line: 307-745-2392
