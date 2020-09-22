The Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest southwest of Centennial spread rapidly Sunday and Monday in extremely rugged terrain, dense vegetation and live, blowdown and beetle-killed deadfall lodgepole pine trees.
After more accurate mapping, the fire has consumed 13,504 acres with 2% containment as of about 4 p.m. Tuesday according to the U.S. Forest Service’s Incident Information website for the fire at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/.
Strong, gusty winds pushed the fire in multiple directions, but mostly to the east and northeast.
Areas under mandatory evacuations include: Lake Creek community; Rambler community; Rob Roy community; and the Keystone communities of Keystone proper, lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker, Moore’s Gulch and 507C cabin grouping.
A pre-evacuation notice has been issued for the Centennial Valley, including private land along Fox Creek Road, the communities of Albany and Centennial, extending northwest along Highway 130 and all areas of Highway 11. Highway 130 north of the fire is currently open.
The fire has crossed Forest Service Road 500 on the north, Forest Service Road 511 on the northeast, Forest Service Road 512 to the south and is active in the Sheep Creek drainage.
At 6 a.m. Tuesday, command of the fire was transferred to the Rocky Mountain Area Incident Management Blue Team. Firefighting efforts continue to prioritize public and firefighter safety and protection of nearby communities and other values at risk.
About 100 firefighting personnel are working the fire assessing structures in evacuated areas nearest the fire, and preparing defenses to protect those structures. Some firefighters are being assigned to a night shift to continue operations because of active fire behavior after dark.
Aerial firefighting successfully defended the Rambler community by applying retardant along roads where prior fire mitigation projects had reduced the available fuels.
More than 10 aircraft, including a VLAT (very large airtanker), multiple LATs (large airtanker), single-engine airtankers and helicopters have been working the fire perimeter since the early stages of the fire.
In addition to the Forest Service’s incident website; more information, links and messages are available via the official Forest Service Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest Twitter account: @FS_MBRTB.
Public input sought
The cause of the fire, which started in the Savage Run Wilderness about mid-day Thursday, is currently under investigation by the Forest Service and the origin area has been identified.
Preliminary information indicates that the fire could be human caused.
According to a press release Sunday, law enforcement officers from the Forest Service are requesting public assistance with the investigation. If anyone has firsthand information on activity occurring on the eastern area of Savage Run Wilderness in the South Mullen Creek drainage, call the Medicine Bow National Forest — Laramie Ranger District anonymous tip line: 307-745-2392.
When calling the tip line, select option 5 (to report any other information). Provide information about date, time, location and any identifying facts about the activity. The caller’s name or contact information is not required, but could be helpful in identifying responsible individuals.
Currently, and at the time of the fire ignition, the forest is in Stage II fire restrictions, meaning no campfires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.