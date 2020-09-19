The Mullen Fire is racing across the Savage Run Wilderness in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest west of Laramie.
According to the U.S. Forest Service’s Incident Information website for the fire, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/, it has quickly increased in size, now consuming 7,000 acres. A statement update at 5 p.m. Saturday stated it remains a rapidly changing and developing situation, placing a focus on public and firefighter safety.
Already closed to the public are the Savage Run Wilderness, Rambler/Rob Roy Reservoir and multiple trails and roads. The Keystone area is under pre-evacuation notice, including Keystone proper, lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker, Moore’s Gulch and 507C cabin grouping.
An order to expand the closures and evacuations was expected to be released Saturday night.
The fire crossed the wilderness boundaries on the south flank at Forest Service Road 512 and on the east side over Forest Service Road 511; with intense fire activity located on the northeast side.
More than 10 aircraft, including a VLAT (very large airtanker), multiple LATs (large airtanker) are dropping retardant and water at the head of the fire to protect the Rambler subdivision. Helicopters and single-engine airtankers are also working the fire perimeter.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The fire was first reported in the Savage Run Wilderness about mid-day on Thursday. It grew to 200 acres by Friday morning, then to more than 600 acres on Friday afternoon and later to about 2,000 acres Friday early evening.
Staff and officials from the Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish, and Albany and Carbon counties are assisting with the closures and evacuations.
The fire is mostly growing toward the east, northeast and southeast with minimal natural fuel breaks in those directions. The high growth potential is because of alignment with slopes in extremely rugged terrain, high winds and fuels consisting of live, dead and downed lodgepole pine trees. The possibility for extreme fire behavior will continue through the weekend.
In addition to the Forest Service’s incident website; more information, links and messages are available via the official Forest Service Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest Twitter account: @FS_MBRTB.
