Smoke from burning stumps and other heavy fuels within the fire was more visible Thursday, particularly along highway corridors.
Because of the current cooling trend, fire behavior is expected to decrease for the next few days.
Approximately one mile of chipping and brushing remains to be completed along Forest Road 225.
Firefighters continue monitoring, mopping-up, removing equipment and repairing damage.
A National Forest area closure remains in place for much of the southern Snowy Range. Travelers on open roads and highways are asked to stay on roadways and not enter the forest.
For evacuation and closure area information, please refer to the Albany County Sheriff Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Albany-County-Sheriffs-Office-618424944997540/
NoticesLandowners with private lands affected or damaged by fire suppression activities are invited to submit questions or concerns about repair efforts to 2020.Mullen@firenet.gov. Please include your name, address, phone number, inquiry, question or concern. Email subject line: Private Land Suppression Repair.
Those requesting a permit to remove property on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests can email 2020.Mullen@firenet.gov. Please include your name, contact information, description and location of property. Email subject line: Personal Property Recovery Permits.
Fire WeatherFriday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers. Highs 35-40. Winds from the southwest 15-25 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy, mild and windy in the morning, turning colder late with a chance of rain or snowfall. Highs 42-47. Winds from the north 20-30 mph.
Sunday: Record cold and snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs: 15-20. Winds from the east 10-20 mph.
MeetingsPreviously recorded sessions may be found here: https://www.facebook.com/MullenFire
Fire CauseUnder investigation. Call Laramie Ranger District anonymous tip line: (307) 745-2392
Road closures: https://www.wyoroad.info/pls/Browse/WRR.STATIC5?SelectedDistrict=1 and https://cotrip.org/home.htm
Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/mbr/alerts-notices/?cid=stelprdb5139680&width=full (updated October 15)
Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests: https://tinyurl.com/yxnxrnt2 (updated October 11)
BLM Emergency Area Closure: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7208/57387/
Email: 2020.Mullen@Firenet.gov
