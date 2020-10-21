Containment continues to increase on the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest southwest of Laramie, reaching 72% as of Tuesday morning.
As of 9 a.m., Oct. 20, the fire, which is approximately 38 miles from Laramie, had encompassed 176,854 acres, a slight increase from 176,840 acres last reported Friday, Oct. 16. Containment has been primarily along the western, southern and eastern edges.
Currently, there are approximately 445 firefighters and support staff battling the blaze that began Sept. 17. That is a significant drop from the 931 personnel reported Sunday, Oct. 18.
According to Tuesday’s news release from the U.S. Forest Service, there has been little change to the condition of the fire. In the Foxborough, Fox Park and Porter Creek areas, fire personnel are removing hose and equipment in anticipation of re-entry into the areas by private landowners. Fire mop-up and repair work continue in these areas and near Centennial. Chipping and brushing will continue in the northwest area of the fire as weather permits.
“Residents are asked to be alert for hazards near burned area, including fire-weakened trees, smoldering or burning fuels, firefighting trucks and heavy equipment,” according to the news release.
As for the weather itself, Wednesday is forecast to be mostly sunny and breezy. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will reach a high of 55-60 degrees Fahrenheit. Weather Thursday will turn cloudy and colder, with highs of 40-45. There is a chance of rain or snow showers, and some accumulation is possible. Winds will come from the north, and range between 15 and 25 mph.
There is now a permit process in place for owners of trailers that were left during evacuations from the Mullen Fire to access and remove them. Those requesting a permit to remove property will need to email 2020.Mullen@firenet.gov with the following information: Subject line: Personal Property Recovery Permits; Text: Name, contact information, description and location of property.
Landowners with private lands affected or damaged by fire suppression activities are invited to submit questions or concerns about repair efforts to the same email address. They should include name, address, phone number, inquiry, question or concern, along with the email subject line “Private Property Recover Permits.”
While a national forest area closure remains in place for much of the southern Snowy Range, it is being evaluated daily. For evacuation and closure area information, refer to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Albany-County-Sheriffs Office-618424944997540.
Road closure information is available at: https://www.wyoroad.info/pls/Browse/WRR.STATIC5?SelectedDistrict=1, and https://cotrip.org/home.htm.
The Mullen Fire started in the Savage Run Wilderness in the South Mullen Creek drainage, and is still be investigated. It is suspected of having been caused by a human or humans. The Laramie Ranger District anonymous tip line is 307-745-2392.
For more informationMedicine Bow-Routt National Forests: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/mbr/alerts-notices/?cid=stelprdb5139680&width=full
Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests: https://tinyurl.com/yxnxrnt2
BLM Emergency Area Closure: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7208/57387/
Previously recorded meeting sessions are available at https://www.facebook.com/MullenFire.
General fire information is available at:
Email: 2020.Mullen@Firenet.gov
Inciweb: http://nwcg.gov/incidenet/7208
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MullenFire
Twitter: Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland@FS_MBRTB,#MullenFire_WY
Area residents are encouraged to help protect their homes from wildfires using tips from http://www.firewise.org.
