Wyoming Highway 230 that turns into Colorado Highway 127 south of the state border has been an area of focus to slow, and hopefully stop, the advance of the Mullen Fire.
The road from Laramie heading southwest to Walden, Colorado, through the mountains and Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest has become a battle line for firefighting personnel. They numbered 1,068 on Friday for a fire that has consumed 128,738 acres and increased to 6% containment since sparking two weeks ago in the Savage Run Wilderness.
The U.S. Forest Service’s Incident Information website, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/, released a historical daily map Friday early evening showing the fire progression and directions of growth. The latest acreage and personnel numbers were updated at 8 p.m. Friday.
According to an update at 2:30 p.m. Friday, firefighters continued to “create fuel breaks by removing fuels in several areas between roads and in the main body of the fire. Logging operations are reducing heavy fuels around the Rambler, Foxborough and Fox Park areas.”
The Mullen Fire’s rapid spread has been due to extremely rugged terrain, with dense vegetation, live blowdown and beetle-killed deadfall lodgepole pine trees. The fire intensity has extreme, short crown runs, spotting and short-range spotting.
Burnout operations west of Albany were moving west along Forest Service roads 513 and 542. On the south, burnout efforts were continuing along the north sides of Colorado Highways 127 and 125. A large fleet of aerial firefighting — a variety of planes and helicopters — were supporting ground personnel at all areas of the fire.
The Mullen Fire personnel are being managed by an Incident 2 Rocky Mountain Area Blue Team, which stated Friday its “goal is full suppression of the Mullen Fire. … (To) extinguish the fire as soon as possible, and keep it as small as possible, while reducing risks to the public and firefighters.”
An estimated date for 100% containment remains at Oct. 30.
The update stated cooler weather with moderate humidity was expected to provide good recovery in the morning and winds would be lighter than Friday.
But the weather forecast from Sunday through Tuesday will increase fire activity as the outlook is “much warmer, very dry conditions, poor overnight recoveries and critically low afternoon humidity.” Gusty west winds are expected to reach critical or near-critical conditions each day.
The Forest Service closures and evacuation areas have not changed throughout the week. Ongoing firefighting actions continue to focus on direct and indirect fire line construction, structure triage, structure prep and point protection at the communities of Rambler, Albany, Fox Park, Wold, Woods Landing, Graham and adjacent areas, Lower Keystone and Moore’s Gulch.
Pre-evacuation orders are still in place for Meadow Plains Road south to Yankee Road; areas near Sheep Mountain to Lake Hattie Reservoir and north of Highway 230; and Centennial.
For more information
In addition to the Forest Service’s incident website, more information, links, messages, an interactive website and information for community question-and-answer daily livestreams are available via the official Forest Service Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest Twitter account, @FS_MBRTB, and on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/MullenFire/.
For information on Red Cross assistance, or for help, call 970-440-7499.
— Other important emergency numbers related to the Mullen Fire are:
— Assistance with evacuations: Albany County Emergency Management Agency, 307-721-1815
— Assistance with boarding animals: Albany County Fairgrounds, 307-742-3224
— Questions related to structures and property possibly affected: Albany County Assessor’s Office, 307-721-2511
— Hunting questions: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, 307-745-4046
More information is also provided on the Albany County website in the “news and announcements” section located at the bottom of the main county webpage: http://www.co.albany.wy.us.
