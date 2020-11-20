Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland Pursuant to 16 United States Code (U.S.C.) § 551 and 36 Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.) § 261.50 (a) and (b), the following Order is hereby terminated: Order number MBRTB – MBR-2020 –302, dated 10/28/2020 and signed by Russell Bacon, which included a restricted area to provide for protection of the public and fire personnel during operations and post-fire impacts related to the Mullen Fire, on National Forest System lands, Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland, is hereby terminated. The above referenced order is being terminated due to changed conditions.

Done at Laramie, WY, this 17th day of November 2020

Russell M Bacon, Forest Supervisor Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland