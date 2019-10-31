CHEYENNE — It’s a pretty common story. You’re looking to start up a small business. You know what you want to do. You’ve written a business plan. Now you just need to secure the funds to get your business started.
But then the bank tells you they can’t give you a loan.
Normally, this would be incredibly disheartening, meaning you would have to go back to the drawing board and try to find a new way to become bankable.
But MoFi is changing the game, giving small business owners and budding entrepreneurs a new chance to secure a loan. With its Path to Bankability program, it can give businesses that aren’t bankable a loan to become so.
“Nearly bankable businesses are ones that banks wish they could give a loan to, but can’t because they’re in some type of monitor situation,” MoFi President Dave Glaser said. “It could be that their credit score isn’t high enough, or that they don’t have enough collateral for their loan. But MoFi looks at the future of these businesses to pay back the loans we make.”
Bank lenders will get in touch with MoFi, letting them know about a business applying for a loan that isn’t bankable yet.
MoFi will then reach out to these businesses and try to work with them, giving them a new chance for a loan.
MoFi expanded to Wyoming in the last year, and Glaser noted it’s been a wonderful time for new businesses in the state.
“We’ve worked with numerous businesses in the state, especially in Cheyenne, Casper and Laramie,” he said. “We’re not just looking at startups, although we definitely want to work with those types of businesses. For example, we’ve worked with businesses looking to get loans to purchase a second FedEx route or one who was looking to expand into Colorado.”
MoFi will grant loans from as little as $1,000 up to $1 million. Glaser said the average Wyoming business loan has amounted to around $150,000. He said it usually takes around two years to pay the loan back to MoFi.
Recently, MoFi received a $50,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help finance these small businesses in Wyoming and the northern Rockies region. MoFi will use the funds to expand the Path to Bankability program for Wyoming businesses.
“Wells Fargo is a longtime supporter of MoFi’s work to expand economic opportunities for people outside the financial mainstream,” Wells Fargo Regional Bank President Shari Knoll said in a news release. “Our bankers refer ‘nearly bankable’ customers to MoFi, as we’ve seen the success of Path to Bankability, where MoFi’s services are the difference between a struggling business and a thriving one. We’re pleased to make this additional investment in our longstanding collaboration to benefit Wyoming’s entrepreneurs.”
Glaser noted that he and the rest of the MoFi officials have been blown away seeing how Wyoming bankers have embraced the Path to Bankability program. He can’t wait to see how it continues to expand in the state.
“We want to make sure these nearly bankable businesses have new opportunities,” he said. “We’re trying to grow the economy and help them out. The people in the northern Rockies region are gritty and know how to get things done, and we’re so grateful to be able to work with people in this area.”
