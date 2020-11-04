Some new and returning faces will take on the Laramie City Council beginning in January.
More than 18,000 Albany County residents voted in the 2020 general election on Tuesday, although it was not immediately clear how many of the ballots were turned in on Election Day or cast as absentee.
It should be noted that these numbers were all unofficial as of press time Tuesday. Election results were released around 10 p.m.
Incumbent Ward 1 councilman Brian Harrington was reelected to his seat, while Andrea Summerville also was elected to the council to represent Ward 1. They beat out challengers Kaleb Heien and Brett Glass.
“I just wanted to thank all of the people who supported me, either by casting a ballot or just being there for me when I needed them through the campaign,” Harrington said Tuesday night. “I’m really excited to continue what I’ve done over the last two years, but this time for four.”
Harrington unofficially received 2,073 votes and Summerville tallied 1,915. Heien and Glass received 1,287 votes and 1,034 votes, respectively.
“I'd like to thank everyone in Ward 1 who came out to vote,” Summerville said. “I am humbled beyond words and look forward to getting to work on Laramie's future. “
Incumbent Jayne Pearce (2,020 votes) will also remain on the council as a representative of Ward 2, joined by newly elected Sharon Cumbie (1,845 votes). They beat out Mark Andrews (who made it through the primary election on a write-in campaign) and Tim Hale, who received 1,494 votes and 1,500 votes, respectively.
"Thanks for the support and l'm ready to keep working for the residents of Laramie," Pearce said.
More than 9,000 votes were cast in the Ward 1 election and nearly 10,000 were cast for Ward 2. Ward 3 saw around 5,500 voters.
Vice mayor Pat Gabriel was reelected to his position on the council, representing Ward 3. He beat out challengers Klaus Hanson and Victoria Rasmussen-Dickson, the latter of whom was running on a write-in campaign. Gabriel unofficially received 2,475 votes compared to Hanson’s 1,828.
“I am relieved, of course. Every election is that way, you're on pins and needles until the votes are completely in. I'm quite relieved to have this over and done with. We're going to have some new council members and some older people who were reelected, so I think we'll have a good council to work with,” Gabriel said. “We have some COVID issues to deal with, us as a community. We'll likely have some reduced revenue, because of COVID and a lack of sales tax money. We've got a really good administration, so I feel the council will do a great job with that.”
