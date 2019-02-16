CHEYENNE – A bill to place work requirements on certain recipients of Medicaid in Wyoming made its way to the House floor Thursday.
Senate File 144, sponsored by Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, would require able-bodied recipients of Medicaid between the ages of 19 and 64 to put in 20 hours a week through a combination of work, schooling, workforce training or volunteering with a local nonprofit.
The bill passed out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on Thursday morning and now heads to the House floor. It previously had passed out of the Senate on a 23-5 vote.
The proposed new requirements wouldn’t apply to someone who’s pregnant; a parent or guardian of a child age 6 or younger; or the primary caregiver of someone who has a serious medical condition or disability.
The state estimates about 3,200 people would have to meet the new requirements. Any work requirements would need to be approved by the federal government before being implemented.
Supporters pointed out the bill would help encourage those able-bodied recipients to get back to work. Hicks said he can’t drive through a town without seeing a “help wanted” sign, and he thinks his bill will push people back into the workforce.
Opponents of the bill argued it would take health care away from people who are already struggling to survive, and could create another barrier from them finding a job. They also said any move to kick people off Medicaid unless they find work should be coupled with funding for things like transportation, more workforce training and other supports.
SF 144 does contain a paragraph saying the state should put any realized savings from people being kicked off of Medicaid toward child-care programs. But the bill doesn’t have any details about how much money that could be or any other clarifying details.
