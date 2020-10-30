Laramie County Library Outreach Librarian Melanie Hornbeck cleans her workspace after her shift on the desk Tuesday in Cheyenne. The library has required all staff and patrons to wear masks while inside the public building since it re-opened on June 25. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Board gave its approval on Tuesday for a county-wide mask mandate for public spaces in response to the increase in local COVID-19 cases.