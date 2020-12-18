Marissa Taylor is no stranger to adventure and exploration. She spent the first few years of her life in Massachusetts, and then was raised in Virginia and Maryland. Beyond that, she has explored as much of the world as possible. Marissa believes that the diversity of her background and experiences allow her to represent the diversity of the Laramie community well.
“I’m Black, Filipino, and American Indian,” she said. She has traversed all over the United States and the world. “I’ve travelled to Israel and Jordan. I’ve been to the borders of Lebanon and Syria, and swam in the Sea of Galilee,” she noted.
Marissa met her husband while living in Maryland. “We believe in short engagements and long marriages. We were married and moved out West after seven months together,” she recounted.
They landed out West because her husband spent a season working at Yellowstone National Park. During that season, he fell in love with Wyoming. Then, she fell in love with him. The rest was history.
When she and her husband moved to Laramie seven years ago, they both decided to go back to school. The University of Wyoming was full of possibility because it offers an outstanding education at a price that is affordable for the average person. At UW, she pursued her Bachelor’s degree in English, during which she spent her entire college career reading and studying texts of all styles—fiction and non-fiction, methodological and philosophical, Eastern and European.
She has since found that Laramie is flush with opportunity.
“I have met so many different people and made so many connections. In a town like Laramie, you can really find yourself as a person and as a young professional,” she said.
“I think the most important thing in life is making connections and sharing stories. I want our readers to know that I am passionate about my work, and I take representing the Laramie community very seriously,” Marissa said about her role as a reporter.
She explained that she hopes to get to know as many of [her readers] as possible, to hear many of their stories, and share truth with the place she calls home.
