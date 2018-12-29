CHEYENNE – A multi-state CenturyLink outage left some Laramie County residents without internet access Thursday – a disruption that left local Verizon customers without service, too.
CenturyLink, which provides phone, internet and data services to residential and business customers here and nationwide, reported the disruption in service Thursday, but hadn’t yet solved the problem.
“We know how important these services are to our customers, and we are working to restore services as quickly as possible,” said Linda Johnson, corporate communications representative for CenturyLink. “The CenturyLink technical teams will continue to work until services are restored.”
Johnson on Thursday evening couldn’t identify the cause of the outage, how many were affected or when service would be restored.
Verizon customers were also affected by the outages Thursday, reporting phone and data lapses.
The company uses CenturyLink’s fiber strands to provide services locally.
“We ride our calls along with their network,” said Steve Van Dinter, a spokesman for Verizon.
“We’re still trying to get an estimate of when it will be back up online. Since it’s not our core network, we can’t be the ones to make that call.”
Van Dinter wasn’t sure how many are being affected here, but suggested customers experiencing the disruption use Verizon’s Wi-Fi calling feature in the event of an emergency.
“If people have Wi-Fi at their house, they can activate free Wi-Fi calling on Verizon,” he said.
“There are actually instructions on our website about how to do that. It’s not something that’s done by default, but in cases like this it will allow calls to come in over your home network.”
For more information about Wi-Fi calling, customers can visit www.verizonwireless.com/support/wifi-calling-faqs.
