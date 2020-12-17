Christmas for some of us may be spent eating holiday ham over a Zoom call with our parents while taking turns opening presents in front of the camera.
For others, however, dinner won’t make it to the table and another year will go by without presents. This is the reality for certain Laramie families.
To counter this, a partnership between Elite Medical Supply, Bank of the West and several small businesses was created to bring a little Christmas to the Cathedral Home for Children and other charity establishments.
A driving force behind this is Tim Brown, owner of EMS. Brown grew up in foster care and is familiar with joyless, toy-less holidays. He said the state took him away from his mother and placed him in an orphanage where holidays were rarely cozy and bright.
“I try to give back to people who are needy, where I was,” Brown said, adding he chose Cathedral Home because he wanted the kids to know someone cares.
Brown is working with Safeway to assemble approximately 15 dinners for families all over Laramie. Each dinner is tailored to the needs of the families: some will have traditional turkeys, others gluten-sensitive; some will feed four, while others feed 10.
Brown and his staff intend to deliver the meals personally which requires a COVID-proof strategy. Each parcel will be sprayed with CaviCide, a disinfectant most often used in operating rooms, isolation rooms and laboratories.
Additionally, each meal is left for the family to prepare at their homes to prevent cross-contamination.
“We won’t have any direct contact with the families. We’ll make sure to call them, we’ll drop it on the door step and then they can grab it at their convenience,” Brown said.
The giving bank
The Manager at Bank of the West found herself in a similar boat as Brown and wanted to help where she could For the past 12 years, the holiday season came dashing through the snow to needy families with Pam Dovey holding the reins.
Dovey would participate in Climb Wyoming and United Way during Christmas to ensure families had food for the winter and gifts to open. But this year, everything ground to a halt.
“This year has been tough, and I wasn’t able to do what I’m normally doing and I needed to do something,” Dovey said while sitting in front of a table packed with canned and boxed goods.
A shared emotion
The joy of giving is a commonality shared between by individuals and businesses involved in Community Mission 2020. The success achieved in such a short amount of time was through the collaboration of Born in a Barn, Luna Salon& Spa, Third Street Bar and Grill and Bond’s Brewing Co and the determination of Marcus Law, Dovey and Brown to give back to those who need it most.
“As a company, we just really love to give back to the community,” said Mallory Bond, adding Bond’s was excited when they were approached to participate.
The Owner of Luna Salon, Chelsey Moon Zamora, commented she likes participating in community efforts like Community Mission.
“We just like to do anything we can to give back.”
Where and how to donate
Donations can be made at any of the listed locations, including Bank of the West, until Dec. 22. All proceeds will benefit the Laramie Soup Kitchen, Community Holiday Program and Cathedral Home for Children.
The following items are of most need: canned goods, spices, healthy snacks, beverage supplies, shelf-stable foods and desserts; and toys for males and females ages birth-16. For more information: 307-266-2298
