CHEYENNE – Former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis on Thursday filed information with the Federal Election Commission that could be a precursor to a run for retiring Sen. Mike Enzi’s seat in 2020.
According to the Federal Election Committee website, the campaign filed information changing the name and address for her election committee, Lummis for Wyoming Inc., and the office sought from U.S. House to U.S. Senate.
State and national media have speculated about a possible run for the upper chamber seat following Enzi’s announcement last month that he plans to retire in 2020 after spending more than two decades in office.
However, the filing doesn’t mean a formal candidacy announcement is imminent, according to Lummis’ campaign treasurer, William Cubin.
“It doesn’t mean much,” Cubin said of the filing. “It’s no secret that Cynthia is seriously considering running for U.S. Senate in 2020, but there’s no announcement right now.”
Cubin said the filing was to comply with federal regulations concerning the $5,000 rule, which states that a potential candidate must designate a campaign committee when that threshold of contributions or expenditures is reached.
“It’s purely a compliance issue,” Cubin said.
Lummis’ campaign committee has about $122,000 on hand, according to Federal Election Commission information.
Lummis served as U.S. representative for Wyoming’s sole at-large congressional district from 2009-17. She was the second successive woman to hold the state’s seat in the House after Barbara Cubin.
Lummis opted not to pursue re-election in 2016.
She served as a member of Wyoming House of Representatives from 1979-83 and 1985-93, and was a member of state Senate from 1993-95. She also had a stint as state treasurer from 1999 to 2007.
Lummis has not yet launched a campaign website, nor made an formal announcement of her candidacy.
The Cheyenne Republican holds two bachelor’s degree and a juris doctor degree from the University of Wyoming.
If she decides to run for the seat in the upper chamber, Lummis could potentially face Republican primary competition from her successor in the House.
Media in Wyoming and in the nation’s capital have speculated that U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the third-ranking House Republican, might make a bid for the seat. She has not indicated whether she is considering a run, however.
Former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead has also been mentioned as a potential candidate in the race.
Democrat Yana Ludwig of Laramie publicly declared her intent to run for the Senate seat last week. She was the first and only candidate to formally announce for the office so far.
A phone call to Lummis seeking comment was not immediately returned.
