A guest checks out at Little America Hotel and Resort on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in west Cheyenne. The Wyoming House of Representatives gave its initial approval Thursday to a bill that would implement a 5% sales tax on lodging services in Wyoming. Although the measure passed fairly comfortably, it will still need to pass twice more in the House before moving to the Senate.
CHEYENNE – Despite some pushback, a bill that would implement a 5% sales tax on lodging services in Wyoming gained approval from the House of Representatives during its first reading Thursday.
House Bill 134, the only taxation measure supported by Gov. Mark Gordon, would send three-fifths of that tax revenue to an account that would be used to promote tourism in the state. The remaining two-fifths of the revenue would be distributed proportionately to the counties and cities where it was collected.
