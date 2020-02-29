From left, Gov. Mark Gordon answers questions as he sits with Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper; Speaker of the House Steve Harshman, R-Casper; and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, on Feb. 17 at the Capitol. Lawmakers managed to complete the arduous task of passing a statewide lodging tax bill through the super-majority Republican Legislature that has until now shown no interest in passing taxes aimed at putting a dent in massive revenue deficits Wyoming faces in coming years. Gordon is expected to sign the bill.
CHEYENNE – A 5% lodging sales tax proposal won final approval from the Senate on Friday afternoon, marking passage of the only tax measure aimed at putting a small dent in the roughly $200 million revenue deficit facing the state in the next few years.
If signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon, who has stated his support for such a proposal, House Bill 134 would implement an additional 5% sales tax on in-state lodging services. Three-fifths of that tax revenue would go to an account to promote tourism in the state, while the remaining two-fifths would be distributed proportionately to the counties and cities where it was collected.
