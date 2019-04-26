After four rounds of competition, Laramie sixth-grader Max Alexander is set to compete in the national championships of the Elks Hoop Shoot this weekend.
The competition is scheduled for Saturday at Roosevelt University in Chicago, with Alexander among 72 finalists in six divisions competing to see who can sink the most free throws in 25 tries. The winners will have their names engraved on a plaque in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Alexander plays point guard on the local youth team, while also playing football and baseball. He said he found out about the first round of the competition, which took place in Laramie, the night before from a friend.
“I asked my parents if I could sign up,” he said.
After sinking 17 out of 25 free throws, he won and advanced to the district competition, which was also in Laramie. He made 21 shots and advanced to the state competition in Casper, where he made 23.
At the West Central Regional Semi-Finals on March 16 in Denver, he made 22 shots for the win, advancing to the national finals. Competitors from 12 regions compete in three age groups — 8-9 years old, 10-11 years old and 12-13 years old — with separate divisions for boys and girls.
Alexander, 12, said he didn’t have time to practice much before the first round of the competition, but as he advanced, he went to the University of Wyoming Arena-Auditorium every evening to shoot about 100 free throws. As a result, he improved his score at almost every round.
“Practicing helps,” said his mother, Melissa Alexander.
Max said he thinks about breathing and putting arc on the ball as he shoots.
“I’ve changed my form multiple times,” he said. “Now, I’m at the point where I have the perfect one down and I can do it every time.”
Although he has yet to achieve a perfect score, he said he’s hit 24 out of 25 free throws on multiple occasions, which could be enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, he and his parents and two brothers are excited to enjoy a weekend in Chicago that includes free trolley rides around town, a Chicago White Sox game and an awards banquet.
“I’m going to do my best and have fun,” he said.
The Elks Hoop Shoot was first conducted in 1946 in Oregon, when a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks watched a group of boys play basketball and noted the distinct advantage the older, taller boys had. He organized a free-throw contest, which allowed everyone to participate and leveled the playing field.
The first national competition took place in 1972, and today the contest is open to boys and girls from all 50 states.
Go to elks.org/hoopshoot to follow the competition live on the Elks Hoop Shoot shot-tracker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.