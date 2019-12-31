With 2019 in the rearview mirror, the Laramie Boomerang today is giving readers a look back at some of the year’s most notable news stories.
Ten top stories were selected through consideration of factors such as traffic on the Boomerang website, engagement on social media and the subjective importance of items to newsroom staff. Whether because of how many lives were affected or the amount of attention each story or series of stories garnered, it was determined these were worth reviewing as the community moves into 2020.
Nichols leaves UW
Many in Wyoming were surprised in March when news came that Laurie Nichols’ presidency at the University of Wyoming would come to an end June 30 after her contract was not renewed by the Board of Trustees.
Nichols’ replacement, if hired in 2020, will be the fifth UW president in seven years. Nichols’s three-year tenure is notably lengthy in Wyoming’s recent history. She’s the first president hired in an open search process to last more than a few months since 1997. Nichols was UW’s first female president. Late in December, the South Dakota Board of Regents announced that Nichols will become the permanent president of Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
While the inquiries haven’t stopped, the trustees are still yet to provide a thorough explanation as to why Nichols was dismissed in 2019. A collaborative report by Wyofile and the Boomerang in May tracked how the Nichols dismissal was just the latest in a string of decisions, many of significant public interest, that the board of trustees has recently made behind closed doors.
In June, Wyoming news organizations — including the Casper Star-Tribune, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, the Laramie Boomerang and Wyofile — asked Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken to review whether UW is legally justified in withholding certain records from public access. The court’s decision is still pending heading into 2020.
Reporting by Daniel Bendtsen
No indictment for Colling in shooting
In January, the Boomerang reported that Derek Colling, a deputy in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, would not be indicted for the November 2018 fatal shooting of Laramie man Robbie Ramirez. During a Nov. 4 traffic stop, Colling fatally shot Ramirez near Garfield Street, between 21st and 22nd streets.
A grand jury convened by Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent opted not to indict Colling for involuntary manslaughter in early January. Trent said it was the first time a grand jury has been convened in Wyoming for an officer-involved shooting.
Many in Albany County and beyond expressed outrage over Ramirez’s death, citing his history of mental illness and the fact the 39-year-old Laramie man was unarmed. Colling himself was also a fixation of concerned parties, pointing to his fatal shooting of a Las Vegas teenager in 2009 and subsequent firing from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2011 after beating a man who was filming police.
Colling, to date, continues his work for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
Reporting by Daniel Bendtsen and Jordan Achs
Black 14 return to UW
History was made in September when Tom Burman, athletic director for the University of Wyoming, delivered the first apology from the university to the Black 14. Those 14 black football players, many of whom were on campus that month, were kicked off UW’s football team 50 years ago for asking their head coach for permission to protest the Mormon church’s policy barring black priests.
At a dinner held with Black 14 members in the Wildcatter Suites atop War Memorial Stadium, Burman read publicly a letter that he and former UW President Laurie Nichols had previously sent to members of the Black 14 on May 21, 2019, once the administrators were certain there would be a on-campus commemoration of the Black 14 incident on its 50th anniversary.
That letter came after more than two years of discussions between UW officials and Black 14 members about an eventual passing of an olive branch between the two parties.
After the players’ 1969 dismissal from the football team, many of the state’s residents, UW students, football teammates and even the governor and UW’s board of trustees at the time sided with then-head coach Lloyd Eaton’s decision.
Reporting by Daniel Bendtsen and Jordan Achs
County inks Pilot Hill deal
Albany County commissioners signed a deal in July with a Vermont-based contractor to develop a land-use plan for the Pilot Hill land, a 5,500-acre chunk of property east of Laramie that’s expected to become public in 2020.
The Pilot Hill Project committee has been pursuing a $10.5 million land swap agreement with the Office of State Lands and Investments, where pieces of inaccessible public land would be traded to private owners in exchange for the pilot hill parcels.
In a major move forward for the potential Pilot Hill recreation and preservation area east of Laramie, the University of Wyoming announced in November that the Board of Trustees approved the purchase of about 20% of the Pilot Hill Project land.
Reporting by Daniel Bendtsen, Eve Newman and Jordan Achs
City looks at affordable housing
According to data from the Wyoming Business Council, Laramie residents spend more of their income than any other community in the state on housing costs — yes, including Teton County. That was the conclusion of a study introduced to the Laramie City Council in July, demonstrating the results of some of the city’s unique housing challenges.
Information on the city’s 15-year housing plan, which started in 2015, found Laramie’s population has increased by about 2,000 from 2010-2017 while new housing development has not kept up with the growth. Data show Laramie needs about 704 homes priced from $80,000-$309,000 in its housing market while there were only 74 currently within that range available during the July work session.
The results of an upcoming study -- that will, among other things, look at how Laramie’s zoning affects housing -- will coincide with the new 10-year economic development plan consulting firm Fourth Economy is completing for the city, expecting to be done by early 2020.
Reporting by Jordan Achs
Wheels continue turning on LaVA project
The U.S. Forest Service is continuing work on the Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis project, also known as LaVA, to issue a revised draft decision early this year.
Once the draft decision is re-issued for public review, a 30-day objection filing period will begin, which is open to anyone who has submitted a comment at any point in the process.
The Forest Service would like to begin work under the project as soon as it’s signed.
The goal of the LaVA project is to authorize flexible management of vegetation on the forest promptly. Specifically, the project would allow for the removal and use of beetle-killed timber to maximize its value and reduce fire risk.
The decision would allow for treatments such as prescribed burns, tree thinning, hazard tree removal and tree harvest on up to 360,000 acres in the Medicine Bow and Sierra Madre ranges during the next 15 years. The project is intended to benefit wildlife habitat, water supplies, road maintenance, views, recreation and public safety, according to the Forest Service.
Since its proposal, the project has been opposed by individuals and organizations concerned about the scale of the project, its call for hundreds of miles of temporary roads, potential impacts to inventoried roadless areas, a lack of site-specific detail and the lack of future environmental analysis, among other concerns.
Reporting by Eve Newman
High School softball in Laramie High School approved
A vote by Albany County School District No. 1’s school board over the summer set the stage for Wyoming to start offering high school softball in 2021.
Coming into the week of the August vote for Albany County schools, the state still needed once more high school to commit to softball to trigger the eight-team minimum for the Wyoming High School Activities Association to start sanctioning the sport. The Albany County school board voted unanimously to make Laramie High School that eighth school.
When the school board initially voted on whether to offer softball in February, the proposal died on a 4-4 vote. At the time, half the school board members wanted to work through their 2020 fiscal year budget before deciding whether they could afford to add another sport.
After that initial vote, organizers of Laramie Girls Softball and other community members attended several school board meetings, advocating repeatedly for the sport during the public comment period.
Laramie Girls Softball organizers have said they’d be willing to pledge start-up costs. The group has also indicated an interest in developing with fundraising through a booster club.
Reporting by Daniel Bendtsen
UW housing project to proceed in 2020
The University of Wyoming Housing Task Force — consisting of legislators, university officials and Laramie Mayor Joe Shumway — voted unanimously Aug. 7 to recommend UW “proceed immediately” with the demolition of Wyoming Hall and any other “necessary demolition work” required to begin constructing new dormitories on the southeast corner of Lewis and 15th streets.
The project is aimed at the building of at least $300 million new dorms on campus to replace the roughly 2,000 beds the university’s current dorms can house.
University officials are also hoping to be able to also have a parking garage constructed directly south of Old Main by the time the Fall 2021 semester starts. The planned construction of the parking garage, to be located directly north of Grand Avenue between 10th and 11th streets, is expected to relieve some of the parking pressure that comes with the new dorms, which will significantly reduce the amount of available UW parking along 15th Street.
UW officials hope to eventually construct a second parking garage at the northeast corner of campus.
Reporting by Daniel Bendtsen and Jordan Achs
Sailor who died in Pearl Harbor attack returns home to Laramie
After 77 years, Navy Machinist’s Mate First Class George Hanson finally came home.
Hanson, who grew up in Laramie, was a sailor on the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was hit by several torpedoes during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was among the 429 sailors and marines who died when it sank.
For the last seven decades, Hanson’s remains had been among those investigators were unable to identify. But recently, thanks to recent advances in DNA analysis technology, he was identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Family members brought him home to Laramie over the summer for burial with full military honors in a moving ceremony at Greenhill Cemetery.
Reporting by Eve Newman and Mary Rucinski
Tumbleweed project leads to controversy over aquifer protection
The Albany County commissioners and the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission have spent a good part of 2019 beginning discussions around the county’s regulations for development atop the Casper Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone, a 79-square mile area east of Laramie.
The regulation discussions were prompted by this year’s renovations and reopening of the Tumbleweed gas station, the only known nonconforming use within the APOZ. Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent tried to file an injunction against the gas station, which was dropped this spring once Trent determined Tumbleweed was legally a grandfathered use due in part to the poorly written regulations.
Controversy has followed the county’s efforts since they began, with local water advocates, local geologists and members of the public voicing concerns about potential aquifer contamination from any development east of Laramie, including Tumbleweed.
Likewise, county officials, other geologists and other members of the public have expressed concerns about limiting property owner’s rights for developing land on the APOZ.
The county commissioners passed a moratorium in June and have voted to extend it into early 2020 while finalizing the new APOZ regulations. Among the changes include a measure preventing anyone but the property owner from applying to be included or excluded from the APOZ as well as specific requirements for site-specific investigations.
Reporting by Daniel Bendtsen and Jordan Achs
